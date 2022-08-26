Marie Claire is the official media partner of this year’s Sustainability Show

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

If you’re interested in sustainable living, then you’ll be excited to hear that Marie Claire UK is the official media partner for this year’s Sustainability Show, a two-day celebration this October featuring forward-thinking brands, sustainability thought-leaders and campaigners for positive change.

As the UK’s first large-scale consumer sustainability event, The Sustainability Show promises to show attendees how to take positive steps in their own lives to create lasting change when it comes to the planet.

Speaking about the partnership, Editor in Chief Andrea Thompson said: “We couldn’t be prouder to be the media partner for this landmark event and lead discussions with some of the countries most reputable sustainability trailblazers and brands to raise awareness about how we can make positive changes in our lives. Educating consumers about how to take realistic steps to live more sustainably and limit their impact on the planet is the heart of what we do at Marie Claire UK.”

Not only will Marie Claire UK be hosting two panels across the weekend, but we’ll also be showcasing some of our amazing 2022 Marie Claire Sustainability Awards winners, too.

Join Editor in Chief Andrea Thompson and Sustainability Editor Ally Head for their panels, where they’ll be speaking to activists and change-makers from the sustainability scene to discuss how climate change is impacting the planet and its people and what you can do to make a difference.

Other speakers include Ben Fogle, Liz Bonnin, Max La Manna, Melissa Hemsley, Bajo Beale, Lucy Siegle, Safia Minney, Wilfred Emmanuel-Jones MBE, AKA The Black Farmer, and Lisa Marley.

Sustainability Editor Ally Head said: “We’re delighted to work with The Sustainability Show at a point when changing how we live and reducing our carbon footprint are so critical. How you choose to spend your money directly impacts the planet, so learning how to make the right choices and shop ethical brands is vital.”

Alongside panel discussions from industry experts and celebrities alike, you’ll get to enjoy upcycle workshops, sustainable cooking demos and more, plus browse products from over 100 eco-friendly exhibitors.

Hosted by Frontier Events, The Sustainability Show will be held at Islington Business Design Centre on 15-16 October 2022.

Frontier Events CEO Hussein Allawi said: “We’ve always wanted to launch a show that helps consumers to understand more about sustainability. This is a landmark event because households, both directly and indirectly, account for 35% of global greenhouse gas emissions globally and we believe that what we choose to buy will help the planet, and ultimately influence larger companies to adopt more sustainable approaches to consumer goods.”

Allawi added: “This is a new kind of show where like-minded conscious visitors can get together, research products and ideas, and ultimately change buying attitudes.”Keep your eyes peeled, too, as an exclusive ticket offer will be coming very soon.

