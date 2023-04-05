Welcome to the Marie Claire Earth Month special

Bonnie Wright is a woman of many talents. From Hollywood movies (you’ll most likely recognise Wright from her 10-year tenure as Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter films) to treading the boards, directing, screenwriting and even founding her own production company, BonBonLumière.

But it’s her environmental activism that’s proving her real raison d’etre, with Wright regularly harnessing the power of not only her 3.9m fan base, but working with charities including Greenpeace, Oxfam and Rainforest Alliance to prompt change. Last year, she released her debut book Go Gently: Actionable Steps to Nurture Yourself and the Planet, alongside the Go Gently platform www.gogently.earth where she regularly shares practical ideas, reflections and YouTube videos to gently encourage others to take action to protect the world around us.

This month, she begins filming the Go Gently TV series based on the book, which sees California-based Wright drive an electric camper van from LA to Portland to meet climate activists and visit sustainability projects. Here, she explains where that passion for sustainability and advocacy first came from - and how you, too, can start to make a difference…















(Image credit: Stocksy)