Welcome to the Marie Claire Earth Month special
Guest-edited by actor and campaigner Bonnie Wright
Bonnie Wright is a woman of many talents. From Hollywood movies (you’ll most likely recognise Wright from her 10-year tenure as Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter films) to treading the boards, directing, screenwriting and even founding her own production company, BonBonLumière.
But it’s her environmental activism that’s proving her real raison d’etre, with Wright regularly harnessing the power of not only her 3.9m fan base, but working with charities including Greenpeace, Oxfam and Rainforest Alliance to prompt change. Last year, she released her debut book Go Gently: Actionable Steps to Nurture Yourself and the Planet, alongside the Go Gently platform www.gogently.earth where she regularly shares practical ideas, reflections and YouTube videos to gently encourage others to take action to protect the world around us.
This month, she begins filming the Go Gently TV series based on the book, which sees California-based Wright drive an electric camper van from LA to Portland to meet climate activists and visit sustainability projects. Here, she explains where that passion for sustainability and advocacy first came from - and how you, too, can start to make a difference…
Bonnie Wright is a British actor (best known for her role of Ginny Weasley in all eight of the Harry Potter films), director and a leading climate advocate and activist who serves as an ambassador for both Greenpeace and Rainforest Alliance. Bonnie's mission is to promote a sustainable lifestyle that can be obtainable and fun. She is committed to using her platform to further her own education around climate and humanitarian issues and communicate her findings in an engaging way with her followers.
Let these tips from the top sustainability pros help.
By Ally Head
Let the next generation of eco-activists inspire your everyday actions.
By Ally Head
Introducing Marie Claire UK's Guest Editor: Bonnie Wright
To celebrate Earth Day, the actor, filmmaker and activist chats sustainability, intersectionality, and spending time on the Greenpeace boat
By Bonnie Wright