Everything to know about tonight’s Strawberry Supermoon and what it means

“Blame it on the moon” is a phrase that has become just as popular as “mercury must be in retrograde“, with the full moon known for intensifying all emotions.

In fact, the term “lunatic” actually comes from the Latin meaning for the moon, stemming from the ancient belief that the full moon causes insanity.

Whether you believe in it or not, the lunar lifestyle trend has joined the popular heights of crystals and star signs, with moon bathing and full moon rituals now a part of life.

Tonight will be no exception as we are set to see June’s full moon, the Strawberry Supermoon.

But what does it all mean and how will it affect you?

When is the Strawberry Supermoon?

The full moon will land on Tuesday 14th June, and will reach its fullest point at 12:51pm. It rises at sunset and sets at dawn, so you should have enough time to catch a glimpse of it. The supermoon looks full the day before and after this time, so you will be able to moon gaze tonight.

Why is it called a Strawberry moon?

Back in the day, long before Siri could tell you the time, people used the moon as a calendar and it would be a crucial tool for tracking the months and the years. It is still used today for religious festivals and Chinese New Year.

Moons were given different names inspired by the changes seen in nature. The Strawberry Moon got its moniker because of the ripening of berries during this month. It is also important to note that the Strawberry Moon is the Algonquian name for the June full moon. The English name is the Flower moon and the Chinese name translates as the Lotus moon.

What does the Strawberry Moon affect?

Astrologically, the moon is in the sign of Sagittarius. A full moon in this sign is said to be a great time to plan your next adventure or set yourself career goals.

Right now we are in Gemini season, which means that the moon is in the opposite sign of Sagittarius – a positive and adventurous time. So don’t be surprised if you find yourself wishing to break free from the nine to five (hello, four day work week).

If you’re into meditation, then now is the perfect time to reflect on what you’re aiming for in life and how you will get there, not forgetting to express gratitude for the month past.

It can also be the perfect excuse for setting aside some “me-time” for self care. You deserve to take the time to rest, reflect and focus on your goals and dreams. Even if you use it as an excuse to binge-watch Love Island – you do whatever makes you feel good and will help you recharge.

What makes it a supermoon?

Tonight’s Strawberry Moon is the first supermoon of the year, which means that the moon is at the closest point to the earth and will look super-sized (and super beautiful).

How long will it last?

While it is officially at peak fullness tomorrow afternoon, the moon will still look full tonight and the night after too, before continuing with its cycle.

The next full moon is another super moon, so keep a look out for that one.

Happy supermoon gazing.