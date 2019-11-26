Scrooging is the awful Christmas dating trend we didn’t need

Yay.

Over the last few years, we’ve been given terms to really pin down awful dating behaviour. From Gatsbying, to cushioning, to the classic ghosting, there are loads of ways to describe when people ditch and disappear.

You’re probably not thrilled to hear that there’s yet another dating trend that we didn’t want, or need. It’s called scrooging.

As metro.co.uk reports, Eharmony have used the term to describe some particularly shitty dating etiquette with a festive twist.

So what is scrooging? It’s essentially when the person you’re dating dumps you so that they avoid having to buy you a Christmas present. Yeah, that happens.

According to Eharmony’s research, one in ten Brits are guilty of scrooging and apparently it’s particularly popular with those aged between 18 and 24. Men are more likely to do it, and the report suggests that anyone thinking of doing a festive ditch will start backing off in the lead up to Christmas so that when it finally rolls around they’ll be in the clear. Charming.

Relationship expert for EHarmony, Rachael Lloyd, told metro.co.uk: ‘We know that relationships can often become less of a priority in the run up to Christmas. It’s also a time when dating significantly slows down. In fact, a quarter (24%) of Brits agree that it’s a time to prioritise family and friends above romance.

‘However, it seems particularly miserly to end a relationship simply to avoid buying your partner a present and indicates that you weren’t ready for a romantic commitment in the first place.’

She continued: ‘Often people in relationships get anxious about what to buy their partner, particularly if they’re not given any clues.

‘If this is the case speak to your partner’s best friend or close relatives and get some advice… If you’ve been Scrooged this Christmas, take heart. That person was never right for you in the first place and you’re one step nearer to finding someone who is.’

