Brits more likely to donate an organ than experiment in the bedroom

With February 14th just around the corner, our attention is focused on all things love and romance. Whether you’re loved-up and heading to a fancy restaurant, or you’re a single pringle planning to down a tub of Ben & Jerry’s Valentine’s Day flavour on the sofa, chances are you plan to do something.

For a lot of people, sex is on the cards – right? Well, maybe wrong. A recent study appears to show that we’re not all that fussed when it comes to getting between the sheets. In fact, Brits are more likely to donate an organ than agree to spice things up in the bedroom.

Research by GalaBingo.com asked 2,000 UK residents in long term relationships about the ‘gambles’ we are prepared to make, or have previously made, in the name of love.

The survey found that nearly half of loved-up Brits (42%) would move abroad for their partner, and 41% would give an organ, but less than a fifth (16%) would agree to spice things up in the bedroom.

Just under half (42%) revealed they would be prepared to change their job, and a third (34%) would face a fear if it allowed their loved-one to experience something they always dreamed of.

Of the participants, twice as many men had agreed to greater sexual experimentation for their partner than women (10% versus 5%) and more men had faced a fear for their partner too (40% versus 31% of women).

Overall, the study emphasised a readiness to gamble when in love, and a high probability that it would pay off.

Karina Adrian, Head of Brand Marketing at GalaBingo.com, said: ‘As the nation’s happy makers, we thought it would be really interesting to find out just how much we’re prepared to gamble in the name of our ‘happily ever-afters’.

‘What is great to see is both the level of devotion and the heart-warming outcomes from these inspiring acts of love.’

