Remote working? How to support your body while working from home

Today, more of us work from home than ever before. As a result, the line between work and life has become somewhat blurry, so it’s important to make sure we take steps to preserve our health and wellbeing, while also being in the comfort of our front rook.

So when your living room doubles as a study, chill area, children’s playground and gym space how can we maintain a healthy body and mind? Well, we’ve got your back, from physical activity to Seven Seas JointCare supplements, here’s how to work from home and slay.

Invest in a good posture

When working from home, a comfy tech setup that promotes good posture is key to ensuring your body stays healthy. If you have worked from home for some time or plan to start doing so, ensure you invest in a quality desk and chair to prevent any back pain or stiff joints, like an ergonomic chairs approved by an orthopaedic specialists. Unlike standard office chairs, they allow for seat height adjustment, pan depth adjustment, back support adjustment and movement (letting you turn without straining). You could also try using a standing desk rather than a sitting desk to help avoid long periods of physical inactivity.

Remember to keep on moving

When there’s no one around to distract you, or no reason to have to leave your seat for a meeting – the hours spent sat in one position can easily fly by while working from home. But did you know that the more you move, the less stiffness you experience? Whether you work from a desk, your sofa or dining table, make sure to switch up positions often to prevent your joints from locking up. As well as merely varying your position, try to take regular movement breaks. That might mean taking the dog for a quick walk around the block or catching up with a few chores around the house – whatever it takes to get you away from your desk to a higher level of activity.

Consume a balanced diet

It’s no secret that eating a balanced diet is important for so many different aspects of our health. Consuming a variety of nutrients will help you maintain a healthy weight and get all the vitamins and minerals your body needs. A Mediterranean diet is one of the best diets out there, it revolves around fresh fruits and vegetables, lean meats, oily fish, healthy fats, and olive oil in your diet. Omega-3 fatty acids in particular are abundant in a Mediterranean diet. The best source of omega-3 is oily fish, particularly those found in oily fish like salmon, mackerel, anchovies, sardines, and herring. Eating up to two portions per week is said to support the function of some of our body’s major organs, such as the heart, brain and eyes2.

Take a supplement

If you’re a fan of eating fish or not, you might consider topping up on selected vitamins and minerals to support your body while working from home. Seven Seas’ entire JointCare range is formulated with two forms of omega-3, EPA and DHA, to support the normal function of your heart, brain and eyes2, as well as vitamin D to contribute to the maintenance of normal bones and muscle function1. Manganese and copper are also minerals that contribute to the normal formation and maintenance of connective tissue1, and both can be found in products in the Seven Seas’ JointCare range.

Do something nice for yourself

Sometimes, when you’ve got a busy day ahead, doing something for your mental health is easier said than done. But particularly while working from home, it’s important to carve out the time for yourself in order to prevent burn out and exhaustion. Try waking up slightly earlier to enjoy a few minutes of yoga, a new book or even just to make yourself a delicious breakfast. Listen to the radio or your favourite podcast during the day, or ring a friend over your lunch break to help you feel positive and connected. Remember that your mental wellbeing is just as important as physical health while working from home!

