-
Don’t sleep on high street outerwear - 10 on-trend autumn coats I found for under £200
Elevate your autumn wardrobe for less
By Valeza Bakolli
-
I've been testing this at-home Reformer Pilates machine for three months - and I'm, in a word, obsessed
Yes, you can do Reformer Pilates at home.
By Anna Bartter
-
The centre-parted bun is *still* the chicest way to wear your hair—as a die-hard fan, here's how to do it
Fuss-free hairstyles don’t get better than this
By Jazzria Harris
-
Power Summit: shaping the future of tech
By Marie Claire
-
Women in STEM: celebrating our achievements this IWD
Here's why women play a vital role in shaping the cutting edge careers of tomorrow.
By Marie Claire
-
The Power Series: Igniting responsibility, innovation, and action in sustainable fashion and beauty
By Niamh McCollum
-
Four of the most influential women in sport talk levelling the playing field
How do we encourage more women to stay active? As part of our Power Summits series, Marie Claire’s Editor in Chief Andrea Thompson sat down with four agents of change to find out.
By Kate McCusker
-
International Women’s Day 2023: Real empowerment requires us all to be allies. Here's how you can make a difference according to the experts
The importance of intervention when we see injustice was on the agenda at the Marie Claire Power Series summit; Allies, Networks & Action
By Kate McCusker