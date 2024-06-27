Marie Claire Newsletter
-
Chloé launches Chloé Arts in celebration of women artists
Fashion meets art
By Natalie Hughes
-
The Massimo Dutti sale has just dropped - and I’m ready to spend my entire pay check on these 21 pieces
Trust me - it’s good.
By Valeza Bakolli
-
I swear by this cult lip product for a fresh, minimalist look—and I'm 99% sure you'll already know it
Clinique Almost Lipstick is *the* product for make-up minimalists, but these 7 barely-there formulas are just as good
By Jazzria Harris
-
Women in STEM: celebrating our achievements this IWD
Here's why women play a vital role in shaping the cutting edge careers of tomorrow.
By Marie Claire
-
The Power Series: Igniting responsibility, innovation, and action in sustainable fashion and beauty
By Niamh McCollum
-
Four of the most influential women in sport talk levelling the playing field
How do we encourage more women to stay active? As part of our Power Summits series, Marie Claire’s Editor in Chief Andrea Thompson sat down with four agents of change to find out.
By Kate McCusker
-
International Women’s Day 2023: Real empowerment requires us all to be allies. Here's how you can make a difference according to the experts
The importance of intervention when we see injustice was on the agenda at the Marie Claire Power Series summit; Allies, Networks & Action
By Kate McCusker