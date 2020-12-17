We’ve partnered with The Trussell Trust to fight hunger and work towards a #ChristmasForEveryone

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

2020 has been a tough year. There’s absolutely no doubt about it, the coronavirus pandemic has impacted everyone in different ways whether financially, emotionally or physically.

With every industry and way of life affected and so much uncertainty ahead team Marie Claire wanted to help and give back. This week we launched our #SaveTheArts campaign – shining a spotlight on the creative industries which have been impacted by months and months of lockdown – and we’re thrilled to announce that we’ve partnered with the incredible The Trussell Trust.

The Trussell Trust are an UK charity committed to end hunger in the UK. Supporting a nationwide network of food banks and together we provide emergency food and support to people locked in poverty, and campaign for change to end the need for food banks in the UK. Providing people and communities with the tools to set up foodbanks for those in need but with an overall commitment to remove the need for foodbanks.

We’re partnering with the The Trussell Trust on their #ChristmasForEveryone initiative – where no one has to go hungry this festive season.

With the rapid spread of the virus and areas of the country in multiple tiered lockdowns entire industries and thousands of businesses have been forced to shut for months at a time. Unemployment is at an all-time high and with the uncertainty of redundancies, ongoing furloughs a devastating knock-on effect of the pandemic.

Employment uncertainty and lack of money has forced more of us than ever before to turn to food banks in 2020. With families with children the hardest hit and most likely to need support. The Trussell Trust reports forecast a

61% increase in food parcels needed across its UK network in October to December. With six parcels given out every minute. This equates to 846,000 food parcels being given out across the trusts network.

It all feels so overwhelming and very close to home as we’re all only one or two pay checks away from needing support.

What can we do to create a hunger-free future?

Well, this is the ultimate goal of The Trussell Trust who’s overall commitment to remove the need for foodbanks. Creating a future where everyone can afford the essentials – no matter what their circumstances in life.

As such, the charity is calling on all of us to join their Hunger Free Future campaign today, to be part of their growing movement to ensure everyone has access to one of our most basic necessities in life – food. Starting with #ChristmasForEveryone.

And you can do this by helping in four different, but easily achievable, ways.