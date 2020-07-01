These are the sex positions burning the most calories

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Enthusiasm wavering for virtual gym classes? Why not replace your workout sessions with these calorie-burning sex positions...





Have you ever wondered what the best sex positions are to burn the most calories? Us too. But on a slightly more serious note, sexercise is no mocking matter: having to be quarantined at home can not only take a toll on your mental health, but also on your body. This is why it’s important to try and maintain a healthy fitness level, which will also have a positive impact on your mind. And what better (and, ahem, fun) way to do so than by sexercising?

Plus, gyms and leisure centres are still closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, so if you’re feeling slightly unmotivated by joining the same virtual sessions, these sex positions are well worth a try.

Online golf shop GolfSupport.com selflessly sought to find out the best sex positions if you want to burn the most calories. To find that out, they gave Fitbits to 112 heterosexual couples, and asked them to put them on while doing bits.

The number of calories lost during 30 minutes in each sex position is the average taken for all men and women taking part in the survey. Next the store asked what position women found to be the most pleasurable in the bedroom (more of that later).

OK, so the results revealed that women burn the most calories during The Squat – more exactly 188 calories. This is perhaps unsurprising, as the real-life squat can help strengthen and tone the muscles in your lower body. Women who were immersed in this position and were doing it at a faster, more intense pace lost up to 224 calories. That’s four and a half slices of bread. Unfortunately, the the same can’t be said for men, who only burn 50 calories in this position (but gain a lot of fun?).

In second place is a more advanced position – the Butter Churner. If you are brave enough to try it, you can lose approximately 179 in 30 minutes. Impressive stuff. For men, this position burns the most calories out of all the other sex positions, as they are more in control. In fact, a man can burn around 211 calories while churning some butter – making it the best sexercise for them.

In third place, The Kneeling Wheelbarrow. Women can lose approximately 149 calories in this position, while men will burn around 167.

And now, to reveal the positions that burn the least calories for women. It’s Spooning and The Eagle. While Missionary didn’t make the top 12 positions for women, it comes close in number 13, with women only burning about 47 measly calories in this position. The same can’t be said for men, who lose almost triple the number of calories during Missionary (144 calories).

Finally, what position makes women orgasm the most? Well isn’t that the million dollar question. The research discovered that

Doggy Style is the position that makes most women orgasm (79%). This is followed by The Squat (72%) and Reverse Cowgirl (71%). The positions that result in the least orgasms for women are Standing (17%) and 69 (7%).

Here’s the summary:

