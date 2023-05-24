How to add a splash of la dolce vita style to your summer with Italian fashionista Giorgina Clavarino

When it comes to aspirational style – and throwing the perfect alfresco get-together – nobody does it better than the Italians. From bright palettes and wafty silhouettes to colorful cocktails that elevate the occasion, we caught up with fashion content creator Giorgina Clavarino for a lesson on how to add a touch of ‘la dolce vita’ to your summer.

So whether you’re relaxing with an ‘aperitivo’ hour in the garden with friends, or dressing for a stylish summer wedding, here’s how to bring some Italian flair to every moment.

Inspired by the Amalfi Coast

It’s safe to say prints will never go out of fashion, and that a breezy, easy-to-wear, floral summer dress is a true wardrobe staple. “If I’m packing for a trip or for the Amalfi Coast, I would definitely bring with me a lot of floral dresses,” says Giorgina. Seek out mid or long-length styles and opt for a silhouette that gives you room to breathe – especially in the full heat of summer. And look for dresses with lemon prints, as “lemons and the Amalfi Coast are like the Colosseum to Rome,” she adds – they go perfectly hand in hand.

Pair your dress with a cute handbag, says Giorgina: “Something orange or yellow that picks up the fruits of the dress”.

And the perfect drink to have in hand? “I love a classic G&T but the best way to add a summer twist is to go for a refreshingly citrus flavoured gin. Malfy Gin Rosa is made with pink grapefruit and lemons that remind me of home,' Giorgina says, raising a glass of a pale rose-hued Malfy pink grapefruit Gin & Tonic.

The day-to-night Italian-inspired summer outfit

When it comes to day-to-night outfits it’s important to strike that perfect smart casual balance, as you don’t want to feel too dressed up in the day, but not under-dressed in the evening either. “I think it’s important when you’re thinking about an outfit you wear during the day – and how to transition to the night – that you pick one element that you know you can wear throughout the whole day,” says Giorgina.

Giorgina suggests picking something like a gingham pair of pink and white trousers. “I would make it a bit more serious by wearing a black top and pink blazer and then, for the evening, I would transition by wearing a white blouse with floral espadrille wedges and a basket bag – glamorous but still laid back.”



The Italian-style wedding guest outfit

“I love an Italian wedding,” says Giorgina – who recommends avoiding white, black or purple “because it’s considered to be bad luck”.

While it may seem a bit maximalist, opting for something bold and colourful – like a canary yellow dress – is a foolproof way to lift up your mood and wardrobe. “If you’re attending an Italian wedding, wear something vibrant with bold colours, don’t go for anything that’s too pale,” suggests Giorgina. “Then I’d match it with a neutral bag and sparkly shoes.”

