These are the interiors pieces everyone on my Instagram has

While Instagram is normally my go-to for sartorial inspiration, lately it’s been full of loungewear and sweatpants, so I’ve turned my interest to interiors instead.
And honestly, the inspo has been insane, with people taking tablescaping (basically pretty table settings, it’s a thing) and decorating to new heights, seeing as there isn’t much else to do sadly.
As with popular fashion items such as Zara’s latest boots or the new Dior handbag, there are certain items I seem to see time and time again on my feed, making them the hot tickets of the interiors world. So if you’re looking for a quick home makeover, these are the items to add to your virtual shopping basket.
Glass candle holders
Matching candle holders are sooooo over (said in a Rachel Green voice). Now it’s all about mismatched, glass sticks, preferably in a variety of shapes and colours, as seen here at Stylist Fashion Features Editor Billie Bhatia’s house.
Cloudy Glass Candle Holder, €32.95 at Anna + Nina
Twisted candlesticks
Obviously, you can’t have candle holders without candlesticks, and at the moment, it’s all about these twisted candlesticks by The Edition 94. Again, go for several different colours to add interest to your table.
Swirl Candles 40 cm, £7.50 each at The Edition 94
The Anissa Kermiche vase
There is no vase as popular as the Anissa Kermiche love handles vase: fact. I even have one myself which I adore. Now it is an investment therefore doesn’t come cheap, but I see it as a piece of art as well as a practical item, so that helps.
ANISSA KERMICHE Love Handles ceramic vase, £340 at MATCHESFASHION
Rattan lampshades
Who knew lampshades could be this exciting right? Many of the people I follow have turned to upcycling during the pandemic, including finding cheap vintage lamps on eBay and replacing the shades with quirky rattan ones such as Laura Jackson’s, above.
HALF MOON SCALLOPED SHADE WITH BLACK TRIM, £130 at Matilda Goad
Glass coffee tables
If you’re looking for a slightly bigger item to invest in, make it the glass coffee table. I’m afraid to say that, according to my Instagram, wooden coffee tables are old news. Instead, opt for a glass table with marble, travertine or stone feet like Jessie Bush’s. Very 80s, but in a chic way. There are plenty to be found on vintage sites.
VINTAGE 1970S ITALIAN TRAVERTINE AND GLASS COFFEE TABLE, £900 at AU
Cane dining chairs
There is simply no other dining chair to have right now other than the retro cane dining chair, as seen here at Abisola Omole’s Studio Arva. If you’re patient, you can easily source these on online vintage stores or Facebook Marketplace, but if you’re not, see below.
RATTAN DINING CHAIR TENTO, £164.99 at SKLUM
Hopefully you found a little inspiration to brighten up your home this dreary winter.
Happy decorating.