These are the interiors pieces everyone on my Instagram has

While Instagram is normally my go-to for sartorial inspiration, lately it’s been full of loungewear and sweatpants, so I’ve turned my interest to interiors instead.

And honestly, the inspo has been insane, with people taking tablescaping (basically pretty table settings, it’s a thing) and decorating to new heights, seeing as there isn’t much else to do sadly.

As with popular fashion items such as Zara’s latest boots or the new Dior handbag, there are certain items I seem to see time and time again on my feed, making them the hot tickets of the interiors world. So if you’re looking for a quick home makeover, these are the items to add to your virtual shopping basket.

Glass candle holders

Matching candle holders are sooooo over (said in a Rachel Green voice). Now it’s all about mismatched, glass sticks, preferably in a variety of shapes and colours, as seen here at Stylist Fashion Features Editor Billie Bhatia’s house.

Twisted candlesticks

Obviously, you can’t have candle holders without candlesticks, and at the moment, it’s all about these twisted candlesticks by The Edition 94. Again, go for several different colours to add interest to your table.

The Anissa Kermiche vase

There is no vase as popular as the Anissa Kermiche love handles vase: fact. I even have one myself which I adore. Now it is an investment therefore doesn’t come cheap, but I see it as a piece of art as well as a practical item, so that helps.

Rattan lampshades

Who knew lampshades could be this exciting right? Many of the people I follow have turned to upcycling during the pandemic, including finding cheap vintage lamps on eBay and replacing the shades with quirky rattan ones such as Laura Jackson’s, above.