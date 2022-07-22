Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

We’ve been lusting over a Dyson cordless vacuum for a while now, but it’s no secret that they can set you back a small fortune. If, like us, you’ve been waiting for the right time to invest, today might just be the day.

Thanks to the eBay Certified Refurbished outlet, you can currently save £80 on the Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Cordless Vacuum, which has been engineered to deep clean a range of surfaces.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Cordless Vacuum – Refurbished, £349.99 | eBay

Save £80 on this Dyson hoover, that comes in a pristine, like-new condition with original or new packaging and original or new accessories. View Deal

If you haven’t heard of the handy eBay outlet, you can get lots of discounts off of top brands such as Shark, Simba and Apple. All of the products are professionally checked, cleaned and refurbished by the manufacturer or by an authorised provider.

They also stock a range of Dyson products at a discounted price, from an incredible Dyson Airwrap deal to hairdryers, hoovers, fans and more.

The Cyclone V10 Absolute Cordless Vacuum usually retails for £429.99 on the Dyson website, but the eBay outlet originally had it on sale for £399.99. However, they recently took an extra £50 off, so you can get it for just £349.99. We’d hurry, as we doubt this offer will be around for long.

The hoover comes with a one year guarantee, so you don’t have to worry about anything going wrong.

What we love most about this model is that it can run for up to 60 minutes, giving you time to clean your whole house. It has three power modes, with lots of different tools depending on what you are cleaning.

It quickly transforms into a handheld vacuum cleaner so you can easily hoover your sofa or car. Plus, the ‘point and shoot’ mechanism hygienically ejects dust and debris deep into your bin. Clever, right?

