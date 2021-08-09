Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Want to start off your career with a high salary? Don't we all. Look no further...

If your priority at the beginning of your career is to secure one of the highest paying entry level jobs out there, who can really blame you? Let’s face it, the UK is an expensive place to live – and it’s only getting pricier.

In March 2021, data from the Office for National Statistics revealed that the average UK home cost over 65 times more than the average house price did in January 1970. In comparison, the average weekly wage has only risen by 35.8 times in that time. With the cost of living rapidly increasing, but our salaries only rising at a little over half the rate, there’s a deficit in affordability that’s only going to get bigger. So there’s absolutely nothing wrong with seeking out a high-income role as you take your first steps onto the career ladder. The question is, which entry level jobs have the biggest salaries in the UK?

Company review site Glassdoor has combed through all their data to work out which are the highest paying entry level jobs in the UK (median salaries accurate as of October 2020), and it makes for some very interesting reading. Your new career path awaits you…

Highest paying entry level jobs in the UK:

10. Software Developer