6 high-paying jobs that don’t require a degree

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

No degree? No problem. Turns out you don’t have to go to university to score a great job - these are the highest paying roles out there…

Words by Maya Coomarasamy



The pandemic has completely changed the way we look at work, leaving many questioning what they want from their future careers and whether going to university is the right fit for them. So if three years of studying doesn’t sound all that appealing, fear not – as having a degree isn’t the only way to bag the job of your dreams.

Career advisor Charlotte Moore, of the lifestyle brand GearHungry, has revealed the highest paying roles that don’t require a degree – proving that you don’t need uni to be earning big bucks. From estate agent (a la Selling Sunset) to HR manager, here are the best positions to start hunting for:

The top six sectors for high-paying jobs

Dive into the digital realm

The digital industry is constantly adapting, meaning the practical skills needed to work for a website don’t necessarily derive from what can be taught in a lecture theatre.

Keep your eyes peeled for apprenticeships that allow you to gain the experience needed to nab a job in the digital sector, and get you earning around 42k after just a couple of years. If coding isn’t quite your thing but you’re interested in social media and content writing, there are a myriad of high-paying jobs within the creative side of the digital industry. This could see you working your way up from an internship to a salary of 50k. Not too shabby.

Have a mosey around the marketing world

Moving away from digital, but still within the creative realm, marketing is a great industry to look into if you’re brimming with ideas about selling products. Turn your creative juices into a career that can earn you up to 45k a year, and look out for research assistant roles that will allow you to learn on the job.

Sell someone their dream home

Now if you’re amongst the many binge watching Selling Sunset and day dreaming of spending your days flogging beautiful houses, why not make it a reality? Becoming a real estate agent doesn’t require a degree and you can train quickly to become qualified, which could lead to an annual pay cheque of up to 30k after just a few years in the biz. Those Beverly Hills mansions are calling your name!

Change lives as a medical practicioner

Working in the world of medicine might seem unattainable without a medical degree, but in actuality, there are a whole host of jobs that can be secured through fast-tracked courses. Take an audiologist, who works with patients that are suffering from hearing loss. Senior specialists in this area can earn up to 65k a year – so gaining a certificate as a practitioner will pay off, literally.

Turn organisation into a lucrative HR career

Integral to the smooth running of a company and a great job if you’re a people person, managers in the HR field can earn up to 42k a year, with a role as an admin assistant helping to get a foot in the door.

So if you’re one of many young people who are feeling the pressure to go to university, take a deep breath and consider the career options that don’t include sacrificing a top salary. Keep calm and carry on, my friends…