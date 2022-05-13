Why William and Kate donated to Deborah James’ cancer fund

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

As donations surpass £4 million.

In Royal news this week, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have donated to the cancer fund of podcaster Deborah James.

They join thousands of others who have donated to raise over £4 million so far.

Daborah, otherwise known as Bowel Babe online, shared earlier this week that she is receiving end-of-life care after battling bowel cancer for the best part of five years.

The presenter – who has always spoken candidly about her journey – was diagnosed in 2016.

Speaking on BBC podcast You, Me and the Big C, she has shared the highs, lows, and realities of treatment, plus what battling a life-threatening illness during a global pandemic has been like.

Video you may like:

Wondering why they donated to this particular cause? Writing on Twitter, Kate and William shared that it was because she has “given hope to so many who are living with cancer.”

Thanking her, they then went on to applaud her “tireless efforts” to raise both money and awareness of cancer and “end the stimga of treatment”, adding: “Every now and then, someone captures the heart of the nation with their zest for life & tenacious desire to give back to society. @bowelbabe is one of those special people.”

Further, they shared they were “pleased to support” the new fund.

“Deborah, our thoughts are with you, your family and your friends. Thank you for giving hope to so many who are living with cancer.”

This comes as Deborah is also awarded with a Damehood in an extremely rare move by The Queen.

The fund was set up mere days ago as James announced her prognosis. After she passes, she wishes to fund further cancer research.

The symptoms of bowel cancer are lesser well known than, say, the symptoms of breast cancer, which is also a more common form of the disease. That said, it’s vital that you educate yourself on the symptoms as the earlier you get treatment, the higher your chances of survival.

Watch out for things like a change in your bowel habits, stomach pain, blood in your stools, or bloating brought on by eating.

It’s thought that donations will be allocated by Cancer Research UK, Bowel Cancer UK and the Royal Marsden.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast about the magnitude of donations on Wednesday – she fundraiser over a million pounds in 24 hours – James said she felt “utterly loved,” adding: “It makes me feel like we’re all kind of in it at the end together and we all want to make a difference.”

“Ultimately what I really want to happen is I don’t want any other Deborahs to have to go through this,” James said.