These are officially the best foods you can eat before a flight, according to two top nutritionists

If you're counting down the days until your summer holiday, you might have packed your favourite dresses, bikinis and books ready to go. That said, in all the planning you probably haven't thought about what to eat before a flight to leave you feeling your best.

While holidays are prime time for relaxing, enjoying your time off and eating food for the soul - we're looking at you, ice cream, Aperol and seafood - that uncomfortable, bloated feeling you often get on a plane is not ideal, nor is arriving at your destination feeling run down. That's where supercharging your foods pre- and during your travelling comes in - a surefire way to leave you feeling your best.

As Jo Woodhurst, nutritionist at Ancient + Brave shares, flying can be really tough on the body. "While flying brings with it exciting destinations and adventure, many people underestimate the toll air travel can take on your body," she explains. Like? "Your digestive system, immune system, detoxification pathways and circulatory systems are all impacted when you step onto the plane, not to mention your nervous system if you are an anxious flyer."

Supporting your body as best you can with healthy practices can really help to mitigate this, she goes on. Because yep, there are certain foods that are great to eat pre-travelling and others - well, not so much. Below, two of the UK's top nutritionists share the foods they enjoy before a flight to make sure they stay satiated, comfortable, and bloat-free. Keen to learn? Keep scrolling. Don't miss our guides to the best energy-boosting foods, plus what to eat before working out and what to eat after a workout, while you're here.

What two top nutritionists eat before a flight

What to eat before a flight

1. Aim for protein, fat and carbs

First things first - there are no right or wrong foods to eat pre a flight, or ever for that matter. The below foods are nutrient-dense, hydrating and designed to make you feel your best. That said, honouring your cravings is as important as eating nutrient-dense food, so if you fancy a McDonald's pre-flight, more power to you.

But back to the nutrient-dense options. According to registered nutritionist Clarissa Lenherr, during a flight, the air inside your gut actually expands as a result of changes in atmospheric pressure. "This additional pressure on the intestines can impact your bowel movements, leading to potential changes in your regularity and abdominal pain," she explains.

That's why assessing what you're fuelling your body with pre-flying can be a good way to avoid abdominal pain and figure out what causes bloating. "Before a flight, it's a good idea to choose foods that provide sustained energy, are easy to digest, and won't cause discomfort during the journey," she shares.

Before Lenherr flies, she aims for a balanced meal of complex carbohydrates, lean protein, healthy fats and vegetables. Why? Well, because this macro formula is the best for sustained energy and satiety. Complex carbs provide a steady release of energy, helping you feel full and energised while also containing fibre which aids digestion and helps avoid blood sugar spikes, protein helps you feel satiated and supports muscle health, and healthy fats provide another slow-release energy source. Vegetables are key for maintaining your hydration due to their high water content.

This might look like:

A grilled chicken, avocado and salad sandwich

A tofu, rice and vegetable bento box

A lunchbox with cheese, vegetable sticks, houmous and oat cakes.

2. Up your potassium

Did you know? Foods high in potassium can be supportive in regulating blood pressure and help ease any muscle cramps you face during a flight, shares Woodhurst.

Her top tip? Pick up a banana or some melon to pop into your airport snack bag alongside a full-fat yoghurt.

3. Pack some herbal teabags

Another of Woodhurst's top tips is to pack some herbal teabags and enjoy them before or during your flight. This is because if you're a nervous flyer, the stress you feel will directly affect your digestion.

Her go-tos are chamomile, ginger, or passionflower.

4. Up your probiotics

Fun fact for you: your gut microbiome loves fermented foods, and a healthy gut generally means less bloating and digestive issues. Woodhurts's go-to is a kefir, spinach, berry and protein smoothie.

Do note here, though: if you haven’t dabbled with fermented foods before, trying them for the first time whilst on an aeroplane might not be the best idea, advises the expert.

5. Grab a coconut water

Tasty, easy to grab at the airport and packed full of electrolytes, coconut water is another of Woodhurst's travel go-to's. "It's great for keeping hydration and natural electrolytes up pre and during flights," she shares.

6. Aim for colour

Last but by no means least, Woodhurst reckons the easiest way to leave you feeling your best pre-holiday is to opt for a colourful stew, salad or soup (bread on the side for slow release carbohydrates, of course).

"Being in an enclosed space with so many other people can also leave your immune system susceptible and the last thing you want to do is arrive feeling run down," she shares. "Studies show getting a boost of antioxidants, specifically plenty of vitamins C and E as well as plant nutrients like beta carotene and lycopene, can be helpful here."

So how does this look on your plate? Good question. "To get these nutrients, think of colour and freshness," the nutritionist advises. Sure, this isn't always easy when it comes to airport or airline food, but it's doable. The nutritionist often opts for a protein-boosted smoothie pre-flight or carrying on your own snacks like vegetable sticks, olives, nuts or oat cakes.

What to avoid before a flight

1. Be mindful of gas-producing vegetables

Next - onto the food the nutritionists would advise avoiding eating before your flight. We know, we know - lots of the advice in this piece advises piling your plate with veg pre-flying, that said, making sure you're choosing vegetables that aren't gas-producing is key to avoiding painful and uncomfortable bloat, shares Lenherr.

"These include broccoli and cauliflower, which could cause discomfort during the flight," she shares.



2. Be mindful of salt and fried foods

You'll likely know this one, but both nutritionists advise being mindful of your intake of foods that are high in salt or fried.

Why? Simple, because these foods can contribute to bloating and discomfort during the flight and may dehydrate you, leading to headaches or fatigue.

If you do arrive at your destination feeling uncomfortable, these yoga poses for bloating are a great way to ease stomach pain.

Now, the most important part - enjoy your holiday.



Shop MC's go-to travel aids:

Ocean Bottle Recycled Water Bottle £40 at Amazon Staying hydrated while travelling is key. Make that easy and waste-free with this handy Ocean Bottle - also a great option for transporting smoothies or hot drinks. Peppermint Oil Capsules £8.07 at Amazon Peppermint oil capsules are one of the simplest things I've found to help a sore, bloated tummy. They're affordable, easy to take, and according to the NHS, "helps relieve stomach cramps, bloating and farting by helping the muscle of the bowel wall to relax." Mallea Yoga Leggings £17.70 at Bamboo Clothing Last but by no means least, I've found that wearing the right clothes is key to travelling comfortably. Restrictive, tight leggings won't cut it. These butter soft leggings from Bamboo are a dream to travel in - plus, they come from climate positive company that doesn't harm the planet in the process of making them.