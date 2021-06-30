Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Double vaxxed? You'll want to read this.

According to new reports, anyone in the UK who has had both of their Coronavirus vaccinations won’t have to self-isolate after coming into contact with someone with coronavirus from July 19th.

At the moment, if you come into contact with an infectious person, you’ll be alerted via the NHS Test and Trace system. Then, you are required – by law – to self-isolate for ten days.

Reports now state that the rule may change in coming months for those who have had two vaccinations. This comes after a successful pilot scheme which again, according to reports, has been running since April.

It’s reported that you will have to take lateral flow tests every day for ten days, instead.

If you get a negative test, you’ll be able to leave the house and go about your daily business as normal, according to The Sun newspaper.

In addition to this, it’s thought the government will allow any travellers entering the UK from countries on the amber list who are fully vaccinated to skip quarantine, too.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said that the policy regarding the change is ‘complicated’, and further added that it’ll ‘require time’ to fully pad out the plan.

He said in the Commons: “This is a complicated policy that requires time to work through.”

“First, the Joint Committee on Vaccines and Immunisations has yet to opine on whether children should be part of the vaccination programme – they’re not at present and we must resolve how children would therefore be treated under a programme which enables people to travel.”

“Next, there’s the question of what to do for people who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons or perhaps because they’re on one of the vaccine trials. That accounts for about half a million people and we need to work out what to do there.”

“There’s also the question of how to recognise vaccine status at ports and airports – easier for people who have been vaccinated in the UK, the main NHS app can already display your vaccine status, but less easy to prove from someone coming from overseas, particularly if they have paper-based systems.”

“As a result of all of this we will announce to the House when we’re ready to make these decisions in order to bring this system into place, phased most likely for UK residents first.”

A further Downing Street spokesman said: “Cabinet agreed that once we have completed the road map, we will be able to live with Covid in the future – even if cases continue to rise – thanks to the protections provided by the vaccine.”

