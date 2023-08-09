Feeling down? It might be summer depression - which is affecting more Brits than ever this year

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

News flash: summer may finally be hitting the UK this week, with temperatures set to hit 27 degrees on Thursday. That said, it doesn't feel like we've had a summer this year despite being well into August - so it's probably no surprise that Google search for "summer depression" has risen 450% in the last three months.

Tend to feel down each summer when others around you are living their best lives on holiday, at festivals, or in pub beer gardens? Then you might have experienced the condition, officially known as reverse seasonal affective disorder, before.

A fairly unknown counterpart to SAD which happens during the summer months, reverse seasonal affective disorder appears to be affecting more Brits than ever this year. Case in point: there's been 80% more search "reverse seasonal affective disorder" in the last year.

Whether people are feeling depressed because the weather has been so bleak or because of a rise in cases of reverse SAD - in short, when a person finds the summer months overwhelming and anxiety-inducing - is yet to be concluded. That said, it's key to read up on the condition so you're armed with the right tools if it is impacting you personally or a loved one.

We've still got a long way to go to recognise and understand it, but if you're keen to read more and want to know how to spot the warning signs in yourself and your friends, keep scrolling. We've spoken to a qualified doctor to share the practical steps for getting the help you need. Don't miss our guide to the often overlooked depression symptoms, while you're here.

Summer depression is on the rise: 11 flags you might have it

What is reverse seasonal affective disorder?

As Doctor Robin Clark, Medical Director at Bupa UK explains, it's essentially poor mood triggered by good weather and the warmer summer months.

What makes the rise in search complicated this year is that we haven't had good weather in the UK since June, painting a more complex picture. That said, Healthline does report that, on rare occasions, you can experience traditional SAD in summer - that is, experiencing low mood, tiredness or anxiety symptoms due to lack of sunshine and Vitamin D.

How does reverse SAD differ from SAD in the winter months?

The clue is in the name with this one, with the main difference between summer and winter SAD being the time of year that the symptoms are experienced.

"In terms of where the symptoms differ, summer SAD (reverse SAD) is more likely to cause a sleep deficit, rather than a surplus," explains Doctor Clark. "Additionally, heat and humidity are thought to be the main triggers of SAD during summer, whereas in the winter it’s the shorter, darker days that are thought to be the cause."

Hay fever can also be a reverse SAD trigger for those who are negatively impacted. If you've been struggling, our guide to the best hayfever remedies will come in handy.

11 reverse seasonal affective disorder symptoms

It's important to note here that symptoms can vary from person to person, as with any mental health condition.

That said, the main symptoms to watch out for if you do think you might be struggling include:

Losing interest in activities that you usually enjoy.

Feeling more irritable, angrier, anxious, or stressed than usual.

Finding it hard to concentrate.

Feeling achy for no clear reason.

A persistent low mood.

Feelings of despair and sadness.

Reduced sex drive.

Little self-esteem.

Changes in your weight and appetite.

No energy and struggling to sleep.

Turning to harmful mechanisms for comfort, e.g., drugs or alcohol.

4 things to do if you notice reverse seasonal affective disorder

1. Take care of yourself

As Doctor Clark explains, symptoms are manageable - as long as you make sure to adopt a few simple lifestyle habits.

The most important? "Take care of yourself," he recommends. "Though you may not feel like it, nourishing your body each day with small, healthy meals can help keep your energy levels and mood on a more even keel."

Healthy breakfast ideas, at the ready.

2. Move more

You'll likely know this already, but exercise plays a vital role in producing natural feel good hormones in the body.

As a Health Editor, I can't encourage you enough to find a way to move that you genuinely enjoy and enjoy it regularly. Doctor Clark agrees, adding: "Whether it’s a gentle swim or morning yoga poses, aim to move moderately for 150 minutes over each week." (That's 30 minutes a day, five days a week, FYI).

3. Remember to share how you're feeling

Sharing how you’re feeling with friends and family can be one of the most simple yet powerful ways to reduce your symptoms.

"Making connection a part of your routine – and joining social activities when you can – can make a huge difference to your mood and help you process your feelings," explains Doctor Clark.

Try this: try to chat regularly in a way that works best for you, e.g., via text or email or over a coffee.

4. Book an appointment to see a healthcare professional

Last but by no means least, if you notice that your mood or sleeping habits change around the summer months, then it's important to book an appointment to see a health professional.

Why? Well, as Doctor Clark shares, they’ll discuss your symptoms with you and, if they spot any particular patterns in your mood, will then advise on an appropriate diagnosis and action plan.

If you do receive a SAD diagnosis, treatments like antidepressants or cognitive behaviour therapy, otherwise known as CBT, may be helpful.