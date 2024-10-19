There can be few things so culinarily devisive as cottage cheese (with the exception, perhaps, of a certain yeast extract). But love it or hate it, there's no doubt that cottage cheese is having a moment, right now. 2024 has seen the protein-packed soft cheese go viral on social media, with celebrities and influencers alike scooping, spreading and slathering it all over the place - even using it in pancakes and scrambling it into eggs.

However, we know to take nutritional social media trends with a pinch of salt - excuse the pun - and while we're sceptical about celebrity health hacks generally, could there be some legitimacy to this craze? Cottage cheese is a humble, affordable ingredient that promises to be packed full of protein, calcium and potassium, so it certainly appears, on the face of it, to be relatively healthy.

Let's be clear, here, what we mean when we talk about when we use the label "healthy." Here at MC UK, we're all about enjoying well-balanced, nutrient-dense foods that not only nourish our bodies but feed our soul, too. This can look like a gut-friendly, protein-rich salad or stew, but it also includes delicious pizzas, steaming bowls of pasta, and the occasional takeaway. Put simply, we're here for all of it.

With this in mind, we've asked top nutritionists to cut through the noise around cottage cheese, and dig into the nutritional detail. Keep scrolling to find out what they said. Don't miss our guides to healthy snack ideas, what to eat after a workout and the best healthy meal delivery services, while you're here.

Celebrities and influencers are calling cottage cheese the next superfood - so, do nutritionists agree?

What is cottage cheese?

First things first, what even is cottage cheese? Even if you've never tried it, you're probably aware that cottage cheese is a curdled milk product, much like feta, ricotta and mozzarella - just lumpier.

"Cottage cheese is a fresh cheese made from curds of cow's milk," explains nutritional therapist and gut health expert, Nishtha Patel. "It's known for its mild flavour and creamy, lumpy texture. Unlike aged cheeses, cottage cheese is not matured, which gives it a soft and delicate taste. It can be made with varying fat levels (whole, low-fat, or non-fat) and curd sizes (small or large)."

That's right - those lumps? They're what's known as curds: when acid mixes with dairy (for example, lemon juice) it solidifies into small, springy, mild-flavoured clumps - and (we suspect) it's this texture than some people find off-putting.

What are the nutritional benefits of eating cottage cheese?

If you can get past the appearance and texture of cottage cheese, trust us when we say - it's well worth the effort.

"Cottage cheese is an excellent source of protein," agrees registered nutritional therapist and founder of Goodness Me Nutrition, Anna Mapson. "It's also a good source of calcium, vitamin A and vitamin B12, all of which can cotribute to heart health, strong bones and teeth."

Unlike other cheeses, it's relatively low in fat, too - hence it's been a popular '"diet" food since the 1970s. However, it's nutritional benefits extend way beyond it's low calorific index.

1. It's high in protein

"Cottage cheese is particularly high in casein protein, which is slow-digesting and beneficial for muscle recovery and maintenance," says Patel. "This makes it an excellent choice for those looking to boost their protein intake, but aren't keen on other sources like eggs, meat or chicken."

2. It's rich in calcium

Calcium is an essential nutrient for good bone health - particularly important for women and girls, who are at higher risk of developing osteoporosis as we age.

3. It's nutrient-dense

Alongside protein and calcium, cottage cheese is an excellent source of other essential vitamins and minerals.

"Cottage cheese is also rich in B vitamins, especially B12, which plays a crucial role in energy production and brain function," says Patel. "It's also high in phosphorus, which is vital for maintaining strong bones and teeth."

4. It's relatively cheap

Last but certainly not least, while not a nutritional benefit, cottage cheese is pretty affordable, especially compared to other protein sources. Not only this, but its mild flavour and low lactose content mean it's generally well-tolerated by most people, while it's not ultra processed, either.

Who is cottage cheese best for?

Aside from vegans and those will a dairy allergy, cottage cheese is great for most of us to include in our diet.

"Cottage cheese is good for most people, even those who can't take a lot of dairy," agrees Mapson. "Up to three tablespoons is considered low FODMAP which is generally tolerated well for anyone, even those with a lactose intolerance. It's also low in histamine compared to other cheeses like cheddar or parmesan."

In particular, cottage cheese is a great choice for vegetarians wanting a good protein source, people looking to build lean muscle (that's most of us, then) and those of us keen to protect our bone health. And if you're on a low-carb or Keto diet, you might want to buy in some industrial vats of the stuff.

Is cottage cheese high in protein?

There's much interest in high-protein diets right now, and cottage cheese is undeniably a good source of the essential nutrient.

"At between eight and 12 grams of protein per 100g, cottage cheese can be legitimately be labelled a source of protein," says Mapson. "Most cheeses are high in protein, but they also contain fats at a higher rate, so cottage cheese is a good way to increase protein whilst keeping the saturated fat levels lower."

Here's the science bit: there are two types of protein in milk, casein and whey proteins. The clumps in cottage cheese (the curds) are casein protein, which is digested more slowly than whey protein. Put simply, casein protien will keep you feeling fuller for longer, while whey protein, being more easily digested, is great for a quick protein pick-me-up (after a workout, for example).

So, can you eat cottage cheese every day? When it comes to a healthy, balanced diet, we often advocate everything in moderation, and in the interests of having a varied food intake - this might not mean eating one particular food source every day. That said, if you're obsessed with the curds, there's no reason why you can't have a dollop of cottage cheese each day.

"You can certainly eat cottage cheese every day as part of a balanced diet," reassures specialist registered dietician and author of How Not To Eat Ultra-Processed, Nichola Ludlam-Raine. " It's high in protein, making it an excellent option for supporting muscle repair and growth, and it’s also rich in calcium for bone health and iodine, which is important for thyroid function."

Wondering how to eat cottage cheese?

Keen to hop on the trend? The good news is that cottage cheese is incredibly versatile and can be enjoyed in many ways - slathered on toast in it's purest form, or, if you can't handle the texture, you can blend it into a smoothie or even try your hand at the viral cottage cheese bread doing the rounds on social media.

Our nutritionists reveal their favourite ways to enjoy the snack:

