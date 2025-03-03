I tried eating high protein breakfasts every day for seven days - and my energy and hunger levels have never felt so balanced

You could say that breakfast and I have an on/off sort of relationship. Many mornings, I'm so busy prepping for the day ahead and getting my small family out of the door to do much more than inhale a couple of cups of tea, while other days I'm starving and will set aside time (after the school run) for a morning feast - usually, some variation of eggs, cottage cheese and peanut butter...

But we all know that breakfast might just be the most important meal of the day, and it's especially important for me right now as I teeter on the edge of peri-menopause. Studies, such as this one, published in The Journal of Nutrition, show that eating before midday helps to regulate hormones, increases satiety and impacts metabolism, which can be sluggish in midlife.

Yet not all breakfasts are created equal. A growing body of research supports choosing a high-protein meal first thing, with this clinical trial published by The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition showing that, while all breakfasts were associated with hormonal benefits, a high-protein meal most enhanced these gains.

Long story short: when I was asked to try eating a high-protein breakfast every day for a week for Marie Claire UK, I was all in. Would a protein-rich morning have any impact on my energy, hunger levels and more? I couldn't wait to find out - keep scrolling to find out how I got on.

Do check out our nutritionist-approved healthy breakfast ideas, our favourite morning routine ideas, and our most-saved Em The Nutritionist recipes, here. Keen to learn more about protein? Don't miss our guides to the best protein powders, best clear proteins and expert-approved vegan protein sources to add to basket, plus how to include enough vegan protein from vegan protein sources in your diet.

I started my mornings with a high protein breakfast - and the results were game-changing

What constitutes a high protein breakfast?

If the thought of counting macros leaves you cold, (us, too), don't fret. It's far simpler than you might think to put together a high-protein breakfast, once you have a bit more information.

"A balanced, high-protein breakfast should aim to provide around 20 to 30g of protein," says registered nutritionist Clarissa Lenherr. "That could be three to five eggs, 100 to 150g of salmon, one and a half scoops of protein powder, or 200 to 300g of yoghurt (or maybe less if it's a high protein yoghurt)."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's important to note that by advocating high protein, we're not saying only protein - contrary to what you might see on social media, adding complex carbohydrates to your meal isn't going to negate the benefits. Far from it - ensuring you're eating a well-balanced meal first thing will only amp up those gains.

"Protein alone isn’t enough," agrees women's health nutritionist GQ Jordan. "A balanced breakfast isn’t just about hitting protein targets, rather, about giving your body the right mix of nutrients so you feel full, focused, and energised for the day ahead."

@drhazelwallace Viral Feta Baked Eggs 🍳 When I saw @feelgoodfoodie make this recipe, I knew I had to try it. It's a simple, one-dish wonder that’s perfect for a quick meal or brunch. Plus, you can easily double the ingredients to feed a crowd, and with minimal washing up, it’s a win all around! Ingredients * 100g feta (half a block) * 6 eggs * Olive oil or spray * Salt and pepper Method 1. Preheat oven to 200°C (180°C fan). 2. Lightly grease an ovenproof dish with olive oil or cooking spray. 4. 4. Place the feta in the centre of the dish, then crack in the eggs. Season with salt and pepper (ps. Add extra flavour by sprinkling chili flakes, herbs, or a drizzle of hot honey before baking) 5. Bake for 12-15 minutes, or until the eggs are just set. 6. Remove from the oven and mash with a fork. 7. Serve immediately or store leftovers in the fridge for up to 3 days. Serve with crusty bread, avocado slices, or a fresh salad for a complete meal. ♬ This Will Be - audios4you

What are the benefits of eating a high protein breakfast?

As mentioned above, eating a high-protein breakfast yields particular benefits as opposed to other forms of morning meals. Let's dig into the pros in turn.

1. It helps regulate hunger hormones

It's well-known that a protein-rich morning meal can help to keep you feeling full for longer and regulate the hormones responsible for appetite and hunger, known as ghrelin and leptin.

"Eating a high-protein breakfast sets you up for the day by keeping hunger hormones in check and boosting satiety," agrees Jordan. "Protein helps regulate appetite by increasing satiety hormones like GLP-1 and PYY while lowering ghrelin (your hunger hormone), meaning you’re less likely to be rummaging through the snack cupboard by mid-morning. A well-balanced, high-protein breakfast acts like the initial domino for your day - it sets off a positive chain reaction - keeping energy stable, reducing cravings, and giving your body what it needs to function well."

2. It supports a healthy metabolism

As well as encouraging feelings of satiety, protein helps support metabolic function, which is in a nutshell how well the body converts food into energy.

"Beyond keeping hunger at bay, a high-protein breakfast supports metabolism by increasing thermogenesis, which is the number of calories burned during digestion," shares registered associate nutritionist Eli Brecher.

3. It helps stabilise blood sugar levels

We're all familiar with the 4 pm slump when energy levels nosedive and walking past a sweet treat becomes a near-impossible feat of willpower. And while we totally endorse having your cake and eating it (literally), it's generally accepted that extreme peaks and troughs in blood sugar levels can be problematic, causing inflammation which can, over time, contribute to the development of diseases such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular problems and more.

The good news? A high-protein breakfast can help to stabilise this. "Protein is great for slowing digestion," notes Jordan, "preventing blood sugar spikes and crashes that leave you feeling tired and craving sugar."

4. It supports cognitive function and mood

We don't know about you, but we'll wager that no one is in a good mood when they're hungry and low on energy, fact. And it's true that some of us are more sensitive to feeling peckish than others (it's me, hi), so if you're the hangry type, a decent serving of protein at breakfast time might be just what you (and your colleagues!) need.

"Protein is also key for cognitive function, as amino acids from protein help produce neurotransmitters that enhance focus and mood," shares Brecher.

5. It encourages muscle repair and recovery

Most of us know that protein is the building block of muscle health, but the good news is that you really don't have to chug a thick protein shake post-gym to benefit.

"In the long term, spreading protein intake across the day (instead of cramming it all in at dinner) is better for muscle maintenance and metabolic health - which are key to living a long and healthy life," notes Jordan. "A balanced breakfast isn’t just about hitting protein targets - it’s about giving your body the right mix of nutrients so you feel full, focused, and energised for the day ahead."

@annieopenshaw These and my overnight oats on rotation atm🍳🌱. I’ve been loving alternating between sweet and savoury brekkies recently! 2 of these with a handful of mixed nuts🤌🏽 I became obsessed with the Starbucks egg bites pre Christmas so thought I needed an alternative that was packed with more plants😍 these are SO so yum, can’t wait to hear what you think! Makes 8 that you can store in the fridge for a week and airfry or microwave to heat up. 6 eggs 150g cottage cheese 20g sundried tomatoes 20 cheddar 15g feta 10g coriander 1/4tsp garlic granules Salt and pepper Bake for 180 degrees Celsius for 18 mins ♬ Vibez - Niqo Nuevo

5 nutritionist-approved high protein breakfasts

When it comes to putting together a well-balanced, protein-rich breakfast, the possibilities are seemingly as endless as they are delicious.

Not sure where to start? Brecher advises taking things back to basics. "It’s best to pair quality protein sources with fibre-rich carbohydrates and healthy fats for a balanced meal that fuels both body and brain," she tells MC UK. "Think eggs and smoked salmon with wholegrain toast and avocado, Greek yoghurt with berries and chia seeds, or a protein smoothie with almond butter and flaxseeds."

Other ideas include:

Scrambled eggs with smoked salmon and spinach on rye toast

Greek yogurt or kefir with chia seeds, almonds and fresh berries

Tofu scramble with mushrooms and avocado

Overnight oats with protein powder, peanut butter and kiwi

A smoothie with protein powder, frozen berries, spinach and flaxseeds.

I ate a high protein breakfast every day for a week - and I have some thoughts

Days one to three

Trust me when I say that very few things will get me out of bed any earlier than I need to, but as day one of my high protein breakfast challenge dawns, I made sure I was up and ready in plenty of time to make a decent plate of protein-based goodness before I head out for the day. Day one and it's a three-egg omelette, which doesn't entirely fulfil the balanced meal brief, but bear with me - I'm warming to the idea!

And despite this, I do notice that I'm not especially hungry until closer to lunchtime, whereas often I'll feel snack-ish around 11 am, and I'm keen to see what the rest of the week has in store.

After the first could of days, I notice that I'm not getting quite so ravenous before each meal - usually, I get to the stage where I can barely string a sentence together while I'm waiting for food - but I feel more stable and balanced, which does make me feel more on top of things generally.

While I'm absolutely not in the market for any kind of weight loss side effect, I also notice that I feel more comfortable in my jeans this week - possibly due to not feeling so bloated. I attribute this (with absolutely no scientific evidence, it must be said) to eating more slowly, as I'm not as hungry.

All these positives aside, on day three I'm feeling a little under the weather. After doing some research, I realised that this is likely down to the fact that I've inadvertently been low on carbs, leading to what's colloquially known as "low-carb flu." Lesson learned!

Anna during her high protein breakfast challenge (Image credit: Anna Barrter)

Days four to seven

In the swing of things, I'm branching out and attempting to use up fridge leftovers in an attempt to add variety to my meals - another, more practical advantage of eating a decent breakfast means less food waste too - win. However, this does lead to some strange looks from my family, as I pair tofu with scrambled eggs one morning, and the next I try sweet and salty peanut butter on seeded sourdough, topped with a generous dollop of cottage cheese (absolutely delicious).

I do notice that I veer towards a savoury palate over the course of the week too, which has seemed to curb my sweet tooth, particularly in the evenings. That said, I know my food preferences fluctuate with my hormones (and I know I'm not alone, here), so it's tricky to pinpoint if it's protein or my cycle at work here. Either way, I do feel better for sidestepping the ultra-processed options (but full disclosure - I always enjoy dark chocolate coated almonds, and this week is no exception, nor would I want it to be.)

Energy-wise, I'll be honest - I'm still struggling with getting out of bed in the mornings, and late afternoon is also not when I do my best cognitive work, but I'd imagine that it takes more than just a few days of eating in this way to really notice a significant difference here.

Surprisingly, I do have loads of energy mid-to-late morning this week, even after working out. I had been concerned that my breakfast options might not be sufficient to power me through my fairly intense exercise regime, but I've been proved wrong - the key here, though, really is to heed the expert advice and make sure every plate is a good mix of protein, healthy fats and carbs. When I manage this, I feel so much better.

Will I continue with my high-protein breakfast choices? Well, the experiment has made me far more conscious of the food choices I'm making, which I think is only a good thing - but, for me, the most important factor is that the week has encouraged me to create well-balanced, nutrient-dense meals that I've truly been enjoying - and you can't ask for much more than that.

One of Anna's breakfasts - an egg omelette, aubergine, seeds and spinach (Image credit: Anna Barrter)

Shop MC UK's essential wellbeing kit here:

Wild Nutrition Food Grown Daily Multi Nutrient £35.15 at Amazon While the experts always advocate a food-first approach to nutrition, there's little doubt that most of us could also benefit from a high-quality, broad spectrum daily multivitamin to help with any nutritional gaps. This Wild Nutrition supplement is food grown, meaning the ingredients are as close to their original food form as possible.

So Good by Emily English £13.99 at Amazon Em the Nutritionist's best-selling recipe book is a team MC UK fave. Nourishing, easy and achievable meals that look as good as they taste, you'll have these recipes on rotation, we guarantee it.

Ocean Bottle reusable water bottle £40 at Amazon Good health starts with good hydration - treat yourself (and the planet) to this reusable bottle. Leak-proof and BPA free, it'll keep your coffee hot for up to six hours, and it comes with a 10-year guarantee. Even better, the sale of every bottle funds the collection of 11.4kg of plastic in coastal areas.