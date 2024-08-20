I'm a Health Editor who’s been weightlifting for 9 years – why cable machine exercises are underrated for muscle building

In the nine years I’ve been weight training, I’ve rarely ventured into the weight machine section of a gym. Not, to be clear, because I don’t think they’re any good at supporting strength or muscle gains – weight machines absolutely have a time and a place. Mostly, it’s due to the simple fact that I prefer using free weights for resistance training. But, if I’m being honest, a little part of me just feels plain awkward when navigating this kind of equipment. Often, I can’t tell one machine from the next, nor where to position my limbs (PTs, by the way, are here for this exact reason: to make sure you feel comfortable using gym equipment – I just tend to be too impatient to ask, myself). When I am brave enough to get some machine reps in, I worry about what to do with my eyes (where do you look, when machines are often so close together and other exercisers in your line of vision?) and how to pass rest periods between sets. My main exception, however, is cable machine exercises.

You’ll probably know it as the bit of kit that’s constantly got a queue, but essentially it’s a versatile piece of equipment that allows you to perform a wide variety of exercises using a stack of weights and adjustable pulleys and cables. Sometimes cable machines are super simplistic, other times there are multiple pulleys at varying heights and pull-up bars for good measure. What I like about a cable machine is that you can perform both muscle-building and rehab-style exercises using it and that you can use it to train multiple body parts.

That said, it’s arguably an intimidating piece of equipment if you’re new to using it - even if you are aware of the many benefits of strength training. So, I asked PT and No Sweat Mama founder Amy Buckler-Smith to share everything you need to know about doing cable machine exercises.

Cable machine exercises are one of my favourite strength training moves - your guide

What are the benefits of cable machine exercises?

According to Buckler-Smith, there are three main benefits to using a cable machine.

1. Versatility

“Cable machines allow you to perform a wide variety of exercises targeting different muscle groups,” she says. It’s easy to transition from doing bicep curls to tricep extensions, for example, without much faff – simply by changing the attachment or adjusting the pulley height. “This makes it easier to hit multiple muscle groups without having to move around a lot or use different machines,” she adds.

2. Constant tension

“Unlike free weights, where tension can decrease at certain points during an exercise, cable machines provide constant tension throughout the entire movement,” Buckler-Smith says. This, she explains means your muscles are continuously engaged, which results in a more effective workout.

3. Improved range of motion

“Cable machines allow for a more extensive range of motion compared to some free weight exercises,” Buckler-Smith says. “This can help improve flexibility and increase the effectiveness of the exercise by targeting the muscle through its entire length.”

That said, cable machine exercises aren’t necessarily for everyone. Weight selection is sometimes limited, which means that there might not be enough resistance for experienced lifters to challenge their bodies and build muscle. Additionally, while Buckler-Smith assures that cable machine exercises are generally safe if you’re in good health, it’s not advisable to start a new weightlifting routine with a cable machine if you’re pregnant. “If you're already used to weightlifting, using the cable machine during your first trimester is perfectly safe,” she adds.

Are cable machine exercises suitable for beginners?

New to weightlifting? No problem! Due to their ease of use and versatility, Buckler-Smith says cable machines are great for beginners.

“The guided motion helps prevent injuries that can happen if you're not familiar with proper form yet,” she expands. “They’re also great for gradually building up your strength and learning how different muscle groups work together," she explains.

6 PT-recommended cable machine exercises to try today

1. Cable Chest Fly

What? An exercise that isolates the chest muscles and provides a deep stretch, according to Buckler-Smith.

How? "Targeting the pectoralis major and minor, you stand in the middle of the cable machine with pulleys at shoulder height. Step forward, and bring the handles together in front of your chest with a slight bend in your elbows. Return slowly to maintain control.”

2. Cable Bicep Curl

What? A move that's "ideal for maintaining continuous tension on the biceps, this exercise targets the biceps brachii,” Buckler-Smith says.

How? “Attach a straight bar to the low pulley, stand facing the machine, and curl the bar towards your chest with an underhand grip, keeping your elbows close to your body. Lower slowly to complete the movement.”

3. Tricep Pushdown

What? Buckler-Smith rates this exercise for isolating the triceps and building arm strength. “It targets the triceps brachii by using a rope or straight bar attached to the high pulley,” she explains.

How? “Stand facing the machine, push the attachment down with an overhand grip until your arms are fully extended, then return slowly to the start.”

4. Cable Rows

What? A move that's “effective for back strengthening and posture improvement, this exercise targets the latissimus dorsi, rhomboids, trapezius, and biceps,” Buckler-Smith says.

How? She advises sitting facing the machine, before pulling the bar towards your chest while squeezing your shoulder blades. Then, slowly return to the starting position.

5. Cable Woodchoppers

What? “Great for core work and enhancing rotational strength, cable woodchoppers target the obliques, abs, and lower back,” says Buckler-Smith.

How? “Standing sideways to the machine with a handle attached to the high pulley, pull the handle across your body and down towards your opposite hip, then slowly return.”

6. Cable crunch

What? Cable crunches recruit the muscles in the core, increasing the challenge of your ad workout.

How? "Kneel facing the machine with a rope attached to the high pulley, grab the rope behind your neck, and crunch down towards your knees while keeping your hips stationary," Buckler-Smith coaches. "Return slowly to the starting position."

