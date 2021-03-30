Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Hay fever season is here.

If you’re searching the web for hay fever tablets, chances are, you’ve got a seriously runny nose, itchy eyes, or scratchy throat.

It can be a right pain, preventing you from sleeping and just generally making you feel a bit rubbish. But fear not – we’ve rounded up all the best tablets currently available to buy.

Are there different types of hay fever tablets?

Yes. According to the NHS website, hay fever tablets are a form of antihistamine, which is a medicine used to relieve symptoms of allergies. “There are many types of antihistamine, but they’re usually divided into two main groups,” the site reads.

The first type are antihistamines that make you drowsy or sleepy, shares the website. These include chlorphenamine (including Piriton), hydroxyzine and promethazine. “Non-drowsy antihistamines are less likely to make you feel sleepy: think cetirizine, fexofenadine and loratadine,” the site states.

It’s worth noting here that everyone responds to hay fever relief differently, and what works for some, won’t work for all. “Many hay fever sufferers will tell you that nothing works,” says airborne allergens expert Max Wiseberg. “For others, some remedies help, but nothing does the whole job. Or things help one year, but don’t work the following year. And it’s true for so many people,” he shares.

His advice? Work out which tablets, nasal sprays and balms work for you – aka, the best hay fever relief that responds to your allergies – and going from there.

While you’re here, do read our extensive guide to dealing with hayfever, and for the best hay fever tablets to buy, keep scrolling.

How do I work out which tablet is for me?

Do note – hay fever tablets aren’t for everyone. There are natural remedies, nasal sprays, and other options, as mentioned above. “Pharmaceutical remedies are generally based on either antihistamines or steroid nasal sprays,” says Wiseberg, “while natural remedies are based on physical preventative measures, immune boosters or natural antihistamines.”

One downside – histamines also help keep us alert, attentive and awake. “This is why antihistamines can cause drowsiness,” he shares. But, don’t worry – there are different types of tablets, as above, so if one doesn’t work, you can try another.

Top tip: look for the active ingredient on the box. “They are best taken at least one month before the hay fever season starts. It’s just that lots of people never know exactly when that will be,” he concludes.

9 best hay fever tablets to try now