I've rounded up the best gifts for new mums, because I've been there and done that
Last year I had a baby, so I know quite a bit about being a new mum. When I first had my son, the best present I received was a food delivery from Cook. Eight microwaveable suppers ready for when we got peckish and all we had to do was a push a button. Whilst I highly recommend this if you know a friend who’s just given birth, I also cannot rave enough about the below presents. Whilst the food is a genius idea, the best ideas for gifts for new mums are things to make her life easier or something luxurious to remind her to set aside time for herself.
So that’s what I’ve done, given you both…
Gifts for new mums: things to make her life easier
These are the things that are going to help on a day-to-day basis. Her time isn’t her own any more and things that she used to take time doing, just don’t happen in the same way anymore. Whenever someone gave me an idea or bought me something that made my life easier, I wanted to snog them right there, right then.
Susanne Kaufmann Antibacterial Hand Gel –
normal price £16, now £13.60 | Liberty
Babies and kids are gross. The less said about the stuff that comes out of them the better. Not only is a hand sanitiser super useful in the current climate, but for those disgusting moments this will be incredibly handy in her nappy bag. This is one of the best hand sanitisers on the market, because it is so gentle on the skin.
IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Illumination SPF50 Cream – £32 | Selfridges
I cannot tell you how many tubes of this I went through after I had my son. It’s incredible for three reasons – the high SPF, the medium-to-full coverage that blurs out any imperfections and hides all blemishes and the beautiful glow-boosting,light-reflecting pigments that make you look like you’ve had eight-hours sleep, not 45 minutes. Vital.
London Velvet The Handsfree Girl – £210
The thing I missed most when I became a mother were my handbags. I never used them anymore. My pram became my handbag. I have some really gorgeous handbags, but I pushed them to the back of the wardrobe to gather dust. They all seemed redundant, I needed everything either within grabbing distance or on my person at all times. Which is why this handsfree set is so smart. Not only is it chic, but it’s bloody useful.
Aveda Rosemary Mint Hair & Body gift set –
normal price £53, now £40 | Feelunique
Sure coffee works in the morning, but nothing will wake a new mum up more than using Aveda’s Rosemary Mint shampoo, conditioner and body wash. I took it into hospital with me and I swear it saved me. The menthol aroma of rosemary, peppermint and spearmint is invigorating. It’s like that feeling when you chew an Airwaves chewing, but on your head.
Chanel Hydra Beauty Essence Energising Mist – £43.20 | John Lewis
There will be slumps in a new mum’s day that are really, really hard to pull yourself out of. A liberal spritz of a good face mist does the trick. It’s Christmas though, so make it a good one. Like this Chanel one…
Gifts for new mums: pampering presents
Setting aside time for yourself when you’re a new mum is tricky. If you’re breastfeeding then you are pretty much the only parent who can keep the kid content, but even if you’re not you very rarely allow yourself the time to indulge in a bit of self-care. And yet, it is so important that new mums do this. So encourage with you gifts this year.
Sisley Velvet Nourishing Body Cream – £102 | Space NK
Yes you could give her any old body cream, but she just gave birth to a human, so dig right down into your pockets and spoil her with this über luxe Sisley body cream. She will know that you care.
Yolke Silk Eye Mask & Aurelia Night Oil Gift Set – £70 | Yolke
An eye mask isn’t a luxury here, it’s a bloody necessity. As a new mum, I slept anywhere and everywhere when I could. Which meant sometimes it was in the middle of the day. This super soft silk eye mask will soothe tired eyes. Aurelia’s Night Oil will help to hydrate and care for skin that is perhaps not getting the attention is deserves right now.
Jo Malone Scented Body Powder – £60 | John Lewis
She’s never going to buy this for herself, so unwrapping this on Xmas day will be one of her highlights. Anything wrapped in a Jo Malone London box is beyond happy making, so you could give her a luxury candle, but this is a little bit of luxury she can carry around with her.
Charlotte Tilbury Walk of No Shame Lip Kit – £25 | Space NK
This could easily fall into both categories. Not only is a red lip a totally pampering gift, it’s also a new mother essential. Wearing a bright and bold lip draws attention away from tired eyes. But a Charlotte Tilbury red lip is something special.