The need-to-know tips for switching to a more sustainable diet

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Trying to eat more sustainably? Then listen up as Joanna Saad, head of Nutrition at Jimmy Joy, breaks down some helpful pointers to keep in mind when transitioning to a plant-based diet

Words by Chantel Pereira

If you’re keen to accommodate more plant-based eating and organic nutrition within your diet, be prepared to reap the countless health benefits that come with the lifestyle. Not to mention that eating sustainably does wonders for the environment, too, as it reduces food waste, the amount of plastic that ends up being dumped in rivers and other avoidable environmental calamities.

If you’re not sure quite where to begin when it comes to sustainable eating, then never fear, as Joanna Saad, Head of Nutrition at Jimmy Joy, is here to provide a few simple steps that’ll help you achieve nutritional fulfilment when eating clean.

Tips on following a more sustainable diet:

1. Start with small changes

Transitioning into a more sustainable diet can be intense for the regular meat-eater, so start by trying one plant-based meal a day instead of making unrealistic changes, drastically. This will help you stick to the diet as slower transitions with smaller changes will be better for your body and make it easier for you to become more accustomed rather than making larger, quick changes.

For example, you could still eat most cereals for a plant-based breakfast, you would just need to change your diet with non-dairy milk.

2. Change your mindset

Instead of beginning your transition into a more sustainable diet with an ‘I can’t eat approach’, focus on the positive aspects of the change you’re taking on.

For example, think of how beneficial the wonderful things that you’re eating are for your health and the planet. Educating yourself around the topic of plant-based foods is important as you would be surprised at how many alternative, yet delicious options are out there. Equipping yourself with this knowledge will benefit you in the long-term, especially when sticking to the diet.

3. Plan your meals

Maintaining an organised approach to your diet can be another way to help your transition. For example, meal planning can help you exercise control over your diet. If you prepare for your weekly meals in advance, you can plan your shopping accordingly, and are more likely to stick to your sustainable diet rather than succumbing to the temptation of breaking it.

4. Swap dairy milk for almond or oat milk

Swapping your usual dairy milk for a healthier, eco-friendlier alternative is an easy first step to take, when transitioning. You could opt for almond milk, which is rich in healthy nutrients, coconut milk which is fantastic when it comes to cooking, or many other options such as oat milk, cashew milk, hazelnut milk and soymilk.

5. Swap meat for a plant-based option

This might sound like a daunting task but once you adapt to plant-based meats, you may never want to go back. If you’re struggling to wean off the meat, try Jimmy Joy’s Impossible Burger – a meal that’s designed to look, taste and bleed like a meat burger, except it’s totally vegan. Other alternatives to meat include Jimmy Joy’s Beyond Meat, tofu and tempeh.