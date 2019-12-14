Lidl has released a gin-infused cheese in time for Christmas

With 25th December less than two weeks away, it’s time to start stocking up on all the festive treats you can get your hands on. Whether you’ve got a sweet tooth and are planning to dive into a Christmas Colin the Caterpillar, or you’re a fan of the rather unusually flavoured Christmas crisps, there are so many options available this year when it comes to the snacks.

But there’s one thing that absolutely makes Christmas: cheese. Who doesn’t love a delicious cheese board after a festive feast?

And if you’re also partial to a tipple of gin, you’ll be very excited to hear that Lidl is releasing something wonderful that combines the two – yes, that’s right, a gin-infused cheese. Nom.

The supermarket’s Deluxe Premium Truckles are available nationwide and will cost you just £1.99.

There’s a Wensleydale with Hortus Gin & Dried Fruit, Christmas Tree Smoked Cheddar made from blended cheddar smoked with Nordic pine, and a Mature Cheddar with Balsamic Onion.

Lidl is also set to release a large baking camembert for £5.99 which will be available with chorizo or fig, maple and pecan.

You won’t be able to buy them online, so you’ll have to pop down to your nearest store to get some for the big day.

But hurry, because these are bound to fly off shelves. After all, who doesn’t want to try a boozy cheese?

Merry Christmas, indeed.