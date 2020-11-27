Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

If you’re gunning to be this year’s star baker over the festive season, you’ll need some gear to impress Paul and Prue.

Now’s the best time to upgrade your baking arsenal as there’s a ton of Black Friday deals on at the minute, whether you’re just getting started or ready to compete yourself.

One of the best deals we spotted was £10 off a very snazzy cake decorating set, which will help you take your bakes into professional territory.

It’s a Lakeland original and includes 46 pieces of kit, including numerous piping bags and nozzles, fondant rolling pins, frosting scrapers and more – all tucked away in a smart box.

John Lewis’ Le Creuset range is also 20% off at the minute and they’ve got caking tins and baking sheets available, while Lakeland’s also dropped £50 off a very serious KitchenAid stand mixer.

And of course, we couldn’t help but throw in some cute cake stands and a couple of GBBO recipe books for good measure.