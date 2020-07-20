10 ultimate hacks for a sustainable kitchen

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

MOB Kitchen are on a mission to help us make more environmentally-conscious decisions when cooking, from shopping, storage and seasonality to plastic-free and zero-waste. These easy hacks can help save money, cut down on waste and protect our planet. What's not to like

Be it the devastating forest fires in Australia at the beginning of this year (wow doesn’t that feel like an age ago), or the photographs of paradise-like beaches littered with mountains of plastic; it’s clear that we need to start looking after our future and our planet. By running a sustainable kitchen we can all start to make a difference.

With so much information to take on board, it is hard to know where to begin. When we started our journey to becoming more sustainable at MOB Kitchen, it was incredibly daunting. Which is why we have decided to focus our efforts on being better in the kitchen.

Our future starts at home with all of the small choices we make every day around food. These are our 10 ultimate hacks for a more sustainable kitchen:

1. Eat more seasonally

Put simply, eating food as it is grown and harvested. This means trying not to buy asparagus in winter or parsnips in the summertime. Eating seasonally supports your local economy, reduces food miles and means our food is fresher and more delicious.

2. Change your eating habits

At MOB Kitchen we are striving to eat less meat and ensuring that when we do, we’re buying the best quality we can afford. This means we’re eating lots more fruit and veg. Ease yourself into this style of eating by going veggie for one day of the week.

3. Buy responsibly sourced

When you are shopping for food look our for sustainability stamps such as the RSPO (Roundtable of Sustainable Palm Oil), Fairtrade and MSC (Marine Stewardship Council) that ensure high standards of welfare and practice.

4. Make sustainable swaps

Sometimes simple changes like swapping out ingredients is enough to make a little difference to our environmental impact. Our top swap is beef for chicken. Beef requires on average 28 times more land, 11 times more water and 6 times more fertiliser than chicken to be produced.

5. Get organised

Take everything out of your cupboards and fridge, have a good old clean, condense what you already have then set yourself a challenge of using things up. For the future can you mitigate against food waste by sharing essential items with your flatmates?

6. Get cooking

Becoming a more confident cook will not only save you money – less takeaways – but will reduce your packaging consumption – fewer ready meals – and help your reduce food waste.

7. The freezer is your friend

When it comes to stopping food waste the freezer is your saviour, be it saving a portion of something you have already cooked or rescuing ingredients from going off. Nearly all ingredients can be frozen – including hummus! Our favourite is to pre-slice bread, freeze, then toast straight from frozen.

8. Say no to single-use plastic

Reducing your consumption isn’t going to happen overnight, try and think of it as a journey whereby you can swap out things over time. Easy changes include buying ingredients in glass over plastic and ditching clingfilm in favour of reusable containers.

9. Can you give something a second life?

Give your used glass jars a proper wash with boiling water then use to make dressings, quick pickles and even overnight oats in.

10. Recycle properly

Did you know that any leftover food will prevent all items from getting recycled? Wash and dry packaging before you put it into the recycling bin and read the packaging labels to see exactly what can be recycled. Often you will need to separate the non-recyclable and recyclable bits first.

* Earth MOB – the new go-to guide is on sale now. It’s the go-to guide on how to be more sustainable in the kitchen; providing a straight-talking breakdown for any environmentally-minded cook