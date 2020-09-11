The benefits of using organic beauty

If you're serious about shopping sustainably and ethically, look for the Soil Association COSMOS Organic logo

Did you know there is no legislation in place to monitor the use of the word “organic” within the beauty industry? That’s why opting for Organic Certification is so important. Here’s how.

Shop sustainably:

The insatiable demand for beauty products comes with a major environmental impact, with as much as 70% of plastic waste generated by the industry not being recycled and ending up in landfill.

The way forward is clearly to overhaul the way we package and produce, namely by implementing alternatives to plastic packaging, by establishing responsible recycling schemes, and by making sustainably sourced and organic ingredients the norm. There is firm evidence that consumers are appreciating this shift towards more eco-responsible practises much more right now too.

The good news is that even small changes would make a major positive impact on the environment. For Organic Beauty and Wellbeing Week the Soil Association is urging consumers to make One Small Swap – by switching non-organic beauty and wellbeing products to certified organic because these products have followed strict sustainability requirements and will make a world of difference.

Choose organic sanitary care. Natracare are fully committed to making eco-friendly products with zero-waste manufacturing using green energy. The goal for them is to reduce plastic footprint with biodegradable menstrual products by using natural materials and 100% certified organic cotton – so unlike conventional brands, they won’t be polluting the earth for the next 500 years.

Another brand doing sustainability thoroughly is Hoama. The founder Enis Anteplioglu believes that preservatives are avoidable and most of the time harmful to ecosystems so has innovated by using bio-phytonic science – violet coloured glass bottle technology that helps protect the ingredients. Antelplioglu also supports sustainability through use of ingredients so opts for organic, without any herbicides, pesticides, fungicides, petroleum waxes, and a complete ban on unsustainable ingredients like sandalwood and any plants about to go extinct.

There’s still work to be done, but the industry support for sustainability, with companies like brands Natracare and Hoama, is encouraging, and we hope that more will follow suit – and fast.

The Power of Nature:

Beauty is adapting. As we turn to nature for its wellbeing benefits and climate change continues to take devastating turns, there has been a shift towards natural and organic ingredients when it comes to skincare and cosmetics and that echoes the clean eating movement in how it’s driving trends.

Two brands that have helped consumers make their first step into greener living very successfully are Indie Lee and Garnier’s Organic Range.

Starting her journey with the organic food movement, founder Indie Lee began thinking about the bigger picture and started her mission to create a beauty line that was safe and effective, while educating and empowering others about what they were putting on their skin. Knowing the power that real food has on the healing effect internally, sourcing ingredients from mother nature for skincare became increasingly more important. Additionally, using green chemistry and that science to amplify the potential of their ingredients means you no longer have to sacrifice efficiency when using ingredients that are from nature. For example, they are now able to find peptides and ceramides that are plant-derived. As this green technology evolves organic companies can impact the effectiveness.

She’s also concerned about the environment, rightly saying that this is the only earth we have and we can no longer turn a blind eye to the pesticides and herbicides are contaminating our soil and water systems.

In terms of Garnier’s Organic Range they are big believers that organic farming helps create a healthy living soil that is more resistant to drought, floods and consequently the impacts of climate change. Soil is a non-renewable resource; its preservation is essential for food security and our sustainable future. Organic production enhances soil life, natural soil fertility and water quality.

The organic formulators at Garnier are using ingredients (such as hemp in their new Skincare Restoring Range for stressed skin) that have stood the test of time and are proven to deliver results. When it comes to better skin, it makes sense to turn to nature for solutions.

Look for the Cosmos Organic logo and you’ll be helping to support the farmers and producers who work hard to grow our ingredients and look after our land for generations to come. By making One Small Swap to a certified organic product you can make a world of difference. Look out for the logo.

Think holistically:

The benefits of holistic wellbeing includes doing our best to live a healthy lifestyles while doing our bit to take care of the environment.

First, there are scientific benefits to spending more time in nature such as reduction in anxiety and stress. Eating food as close to its natural state as possible, eating organically and shopping at local farmers markets to help reduce greenhouse gasses.

Holistic wellbeing bleeds out into beauty routines too: 79% of people say that are more likely to buy a beauty product if it says “organic”. However, products may claim to be organic but, unlike organic food and drink businesses, beauty brands are not legally obligated to be certified – and can claim to be organic even if they contain just 1% organic ingredients. Soil Association Certification means those products must contain 95% organic ingredients – so look out for their logo on the packaging.

An intriguing element of holistic wellbeing is the mind-body connection, and a deeper understanding of the 360 experience of being human is integral to the founder of Pinks Boutique, Kirstie Sherriff’s approach. She believes that you are not going to be able to fix your skin without changing negative thought patterns or sorting gut health. She is also adamant about the huge benefits of tackling stress, which on a physiological level dumps cortisol in the body, ups inflammation, and makes absorbing goodness from food harder.

Keeping an eye on holistic health includes making love, so when purchasing a lubricant, it’s important to consider what you’re putting on your skin. Choosing to use products like YES that are organic and natural, are designed to match our bodies physiology to match the vaginal pH decreasing the risk of infection. Their natural ingredients including aloe vera, flax seed, cocoa butter, shea butter and calendula oil, whereas, non-organic sexual health products often contain parabens, glycerine, hormones and other known skin irritants such as glycols.

This is not a trend, it’s a way of life with increasing proof that living this way can increase energy, enhance wellbeing and help us to look healthier and more vibrant.