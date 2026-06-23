What the World's Longest-Lived People Do Differently—According to the Research

Fancy living to 100? You're in luck: it's no longer (entirely) outside the realms of possibility. Human lifespan has more than doubled in the last century, thanks in large part to advances in knowledge, living standards and healthcare. For the most part, though, many people in the UK still live their final decades in declining health: according to research conducted by the charity The Health Foundation, healthy life expectancy has, in fact, fallen over the past decade, with over 90% of areas having a healthy life expectancy of below 66 years.

This is where longevity gets interesting: while we know that genetics plays a crucial role in determining lifespan, what we're now learning is that how we're living has a huge influence, too. Enter the buzzword of the decade: healthspan.

And you know who has both longevity and healthspan absolutely nailed? The octogenarians of the world's longest-living populations, also known as the Blue Zones. Research (such as this study, published in the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine) shows that the lifestyles of people living in the five Blue Zones (more on this, below) share nine specific characteristics (again, we'll dig into more detail on this if you keep scrolling!) that directly influence their longevity, lending credence to the thinking that genetics acccount for only a small part of our potential longevity.

Carry on reading to learn all the tips and habits of the world's longest-lived people - plus. find out how we can all weave these into our daily lives, too. Loving longevity? Then you'll also love our deep dives into the best exercises for longevity, our favourite Mediterranean health tips, how to hack your longevity from home, and the daily habits to prioritise for healthy ageing, here.

Here's What the World's Longest-Lived People Do Differently

Where do the world's longest-living people live?

According to anthropologists, there are five disparate areas of the world where inhabitants are living longer and in better health than elsewhere.

"When we talk about the world’s longest-living populations, we’re generally referring to communities in the so-called Blue Zones," notes Dr Tamsin Lewis, longevity doctor at Reborne Longevity. "These are regions including Okinawa in Japan, Sardinia in Italy, Ikaria in Greece, Nicoya in Costa Rica and Loma Linda in California."

The most striking part? As well as living longer, the inhabitants are living in what we deem to be good health, for most of their (lengthy) lives.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"It’s important to understand that longevity isn’t simply about reaching 100," Dr Lewis continues. "What’s particularly remarkable is that many people in these regions maintain physical function, cognitive sharpness and social engagement well into later life.

"Despite their geographical and cultural differences, these populations have independently developed lifestyles that appear to create similar biological conditions for healthy ageing.”

What lessons can we learn from each of the world's longest-lived regions?

As scattered across the globe as these zones are, they share several striking characteristics, Dr Mayoni Gooneratne, longevity expert and functional medicine director at PHC , notes. "The specific foods and customs vary across the zones, but the common themes are connection, movement, purpose and metabolic health," she tells MC UK.

So, what can we learn from each region's lifestyle habits?

1. The Japanese concept of ikigai

Okinawa is an island located to the south of Japan, known mostly for its military significance, as well as more than its fair share of octogenarians - something the experts attribute (at least in part) to their shared commitment to a sense of purpose.

Known as 'ikigai', research shows that having a strong purpose reduces our risk of developing dementia and functional disability, as well as increasing happiness.

"Many Blue Zone cultures have a concept of purpose, whether it’s the Japanese idea of 'ikigai, or simply remaining active within family and community life," says Dr Gooneratne. "Having a reason to get up each morning appears to have measurable benefits for both mental and physical health."

Think volunteering in your community, helping the elderly or even taking up a childhood hobby: something to focus your spare time and energy into.

2. The Sardinian approach to movement

Guilty of letting that expensive gym membership slide? It's time to let yourself off the hook and make like the Sardinians. You won't find a Mediterranean nonna lifting weights - but, crucially, you will find her carrying heavy grocery bags up steep hillsides well into her 90s. And it's this movement - also known as NEAT (non-exercise activity thermogenesis) that keeps the Sardinians youthful.

"One of the most overlooked habits is what I call effortless movement," shares Dr Lewis. "The longest-living populations don’t necessarily spend hours in the gym. Instead, movement is integrated throughout the day through walking, gardening, carrying, climbing and other low-intensity activities. This creates a consistent metabolic stimulus without triggering excessive physiological stress."

In other words, don't rule out moving in any way you can, daily, for improved health and longevity.

3. The Greek approach to rest, relaxation and family connection

If you're dreaming as hard as we are of a Mediterranean postcode this summer, you're going to love this one. Picture the scene: friends and family relaxing on a sun-dappled terrace, delicious mezze, a meal that lasts long into the evening as the air begins to cool: sounds idyllic, right?

And the good (excellent!) news is that this is exactly what makes life in Ikaria, a Greek island in the Aegean Sea, so life-affirming.

"Another key factor in all of the Blue Zones is social connection," shares Dr Lewis. "We now know that loneliness is associated with increased inflammation, impaired immune function and elevated mortality risk. In many long-lived communities, relationships are not an optional wellness practice—they’re embedded into daily life."

Take this as an official endorsement of that girls' night - just maybe hold the cocktails!

4. The Costa Rican diet

The staple diet in Costa Rica is plant-centric and minimally processed, centred on corn, beans, papaya and squash - beans, squash and corn are known as the 'three sisters', and contribute to digestive health and a reduced risk of chronic disease.

"Costa Ricans tend to eat in ways that support metabolic flexibility," notes Dr Lewis. "Meals are often based on minimally processed foods, rich in fibre and plant diversity, which nourish the gut microbiome. Increasingly, research suggests the microbiome may be one of the most important mediators of healthy ageing."

Additionally, their water source is known to be naturally high in calcium and magnesium, supporting bone health into old age.

5. Californian calm living

Last but certainly not least, reducing stress is a non-negotiable when it comes to extending our life - and health - spans. In Loma Linda, California, a community of Seventh-day Adventists, residents are known for taking solitude and prayer seriously.

While we're not suggesting you need to change religions, taking some time each day to pause and reflect can benefit both mental and physical health.

"It's well established that stress leads to inflammation and disease," shares Gabriela Dabija, founder and director of London Blood Tests. "Blue Zone residents manage it through daily rituals such as prayer, naps, meditation, or evening tea. Chronic cortisol elevation is one of the most underestimated drivers of accelerated biological ageing. It suppresses thyroid function, drives insulin resistance, depletes magnesium, and damages the cardiovascular system — all of which appear in blood panels long before you feel unwell."

Added to this, their faith affords a strong sense of community, too. "Attending community gatherings regularly is associated with up to 14 extra years of life," continues Dabija. "The mechanism is social accountability, cortisol buffering, and shared identity. Loneliness, by contrast, is now considered a biological risk factor - associated with elevated inflammatory markers."

Shop MC UK's essential wellbeing must haves now:

Citizens of Soil Portuguese Olive Oil Extra Rare £40 at Citizens of Soil Treat yourself to some authentic Portuguese Extra Virgin olive oil from the Alto Alentejo wine region of Portugal. All Citizens of Soil EVOOs are farmed, made and milled by female producers, certified organic and traceable back to source - we love. The Blue Zones Kitchen: 100 Recipes to Live to 100 £19.03 at Amazon Learn more about how people in the Blue Zones live and eat with Dan Buettner's cookbook. Based on decades of research, you'll be treated to gorgeous recipes to enjoy, as well as lifestyle tips, too. Drowsy Silk Sleep Mask £69 at Amazon Have your best night's sleep ever with this Drowsy silk sleep mask. Kind to skin, light and sound-blocking, you say? We're sold.