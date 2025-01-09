Y/ Project to close down after 14 years

After 14 years, the Paris-based brand has confirmed on social media that it intends to shut down following its inability to find a buyer.

Gilles Elaouf and the late Yohan Serfaty co-founded the brand in 2010, receiving substantial industry praise for its genderless avant-garde yet wearable designs. Its Y2K-inspired pieces became a favourite among the fashion set and celebrities, including Charli XCX and Bella Hadid.

The brand, however, suffered a major loss last year when Elaouf passed away, placing it into receivership by a Parisian commercial court. Meanwhile, Martens, who has served as creative director since 2013, announced their departure last September.

Under Marten's leadership, the brand gained both critical and commercial success by winning the ANDAM Grand Prize in 2017 and becoming one of the final brands for the LVMH Prize for Young Designers in 2016. As well as various collaborations with Fila, Jean Paul Gaultier, and Salomon.

The closure of the brand represents a touching end to a brand that has been widely loved worldwide.