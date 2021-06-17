Victoria’s Secret is replacing angels with advocates

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Victoria’s Secret is making some big changes. After cancelling its show in 2019, it has now replaced its famous angel models with advocate and change-makers.

The VS Collective is a group of accomplished women who share a common passion to drive positive change, and the initial line-up is pretty impressive.

It includes Adut Akech – Refugee, Mental Wellness Supporter, Model, Priyanka Chopra Jonas – Actor, Producer, Entrepreneur, Megan Rapinoe – LGBTQIA+ Activist, Pay Equity Crusader, Professional Soccer Player and Paloma Elsesser – Body Advocate, Community Creator, Model, to name just a few.

These founding members will initially share their stories in a podcast hosted by award-winning broadcaster Amanda de Cadenet.

Of her new role, Priyanka said, ‘A new era always brings a sense of freedom, and the opportunity to play a part in shaping the evolution and future success of a heritage brand like Victoria’s Secret is so exciting to me. As we work together to chart the path forward in a new and impactful way, I’m not only looking forward to developing future collections that are inclusive of all people, but I am most excited for new customers and for those who have always been a customer of Victoria’s Secret to feel represented and like they belong’.

Valentina Sampaio, LGBTQIA+ Activist, Actor, Model and another of the founding members added, ‘I believe in the power of The VS Collective and know that together, we can raise our vibration and catalyse positive change throughout the world. Being a trans woman often means facing closed doors to people’s hearts. As a powerful global platform, Victoria’s Secret is committed to opening these doors for trans women like me, by celebrating, uplifting and advocating for ALL women’.

As well as the collective, the lingerie brand will launch The VS Global Fund for Women’s Cancers with longstanding partner, Pelotonia, which will fund innovative research projects aimed at progressing treatments and cures for women’s cancers and investing in the next generation of women scientists who represent the diverse population they serve.

Through the partnership, Victoria’s Secret will grant and award at least $5 million annually to examine and address racial and gender inequities.