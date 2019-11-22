The Victoria’s Secret show has officially been cancelled

It hasn’t been a good a year for Victoria’s Secret, and after months of speculation, it’s finally been confirmed that the show has been cancelled, for this year at least.

According to the BBC, the brand’s parent company L Brands said in a call that they had decided to ‘evolve the messaging’ of the lingerie company.

Chief financial officer Stuart Burgdoerfer said, ‘We’re figuring out how to advance the positioning of the brand and best communicate that to customers’.

However, he said the shows were ‘an important aspect of the brand and a remarkable marketing achievement’, perhaps hinting that it would be back in some form or other next year.

The Victoria’s secret shows started in 1995, with each year seeing even more famous models donning their wings and taking to the runway.

But after an increase in backlash – mainly involving the lack of VS model diversity especially in terms of size – the ratings are reported to have dropped, with it now announced that the show would not be broadcast on TV for the first time in 20 years.

In a recent interview, even more details emerged, with Victoria’s Secret model Shanina Shaik telling Australia’s Daily Telegraph that the show actually ‘won’t be happening this year’.

‘It’s something I’m not used to because every year around this time I’m training like an angel,’ she went on to explain to the publication. ‘But I’m sure in the future something will happen, which I’m pretty sure about. I’m sure they’re trying to work on branding and new ways to do the show because it’s the best show in the world.’