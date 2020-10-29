Here’s how you can make money AND help the planet

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Would you be surprised if I told you that we wear our clothes a massive 40% less than we did 10 years ago? And that 60% of us wouldn’t have given our cast-offs a second chance if we couldn’t sell them through a secondhand platform?

Whilst those stats sounds scary, there’s something you can do about it, and Vestiaire Collective has a new video campaign to show you how.

The film, featuring fashion activists Aja Barber, Venetia LaManna and Dan Pontarlier and developed in collaboration with director Sophie Jones, is encouraging us all to join the platform’s ethos of fashion, sustainability, community and trust.

With clothing consumption set to rise by 63% by 2030, resale is the solution to wasteful consumption and to lowering our impact on the planet. For example, buying a second hand sweater on Vestiaire Collective reduces the impact on the environment by 81% vs buying that same item first hand.

The good news is more and more of us are embracing second had, whether that’s buying or selling (in fact resale as a whole is predicted to increase by 15 to 20% in the next five years).

With this in mind and to encourage more consumers to join its current community of 10m Fashion Activists, for a limited time, Vestiaire will offer free commission for first deposits.

From coveted Bottega Veneta to cult Yves Saint Laurent pieces. There’s never been a better time to sort out your wardrobe.