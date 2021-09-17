The 10 TikTok fashion influencers to follow for London Fashion Week

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

London Fashion Week kicks off today, and what better way to follow the shows and the street style trends than by following the top TikTok fashion influencers?

The social media platform, originally known for its short dance videos, is increasingly becoming a destination for fashion designers, stylists and enthusiasts to share their love of fashion and creative know-how with followers.

From models to fashion fans, here are the 10 TikTok fashion influencers to follow for catwalk shows to 60 second outfit videos.

Designer Leonie recreates supermodels’ looks, lets us in on her fabulous fashion trips as well as regular outfits of the day, including those she wears to top fashion shows.

She says, ‘The most exciting thing about TikTok is that even after doing social media for so many years, I never know what will go viral. I do have strong feelings and ideas on what could be more engaging, but it’s often a surprise so I always try to stay updated and ahead of the trends. I’ve focused on fashion from the beginning and that’s still the content that performs best for me! I regularly check for new music and new fashion trends and share whatever inspires me the most. Being authentic and sharing my love of fashion is normally what works best, plus it’s the most fun!’

Known as the ‘Fashion Fairy Godmother’, Ben loves to use his critical eye to talk us through fashion in film and TV, teach us about fashion industry history, trends and news, and share his secrets to buying straight from the runway.

Benji says, ‘my videos are usually born out of a collaboration between myself and my followers. Naturally, I stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and I’m constantly researching various topics of fashion history as well as educating myself on construction techniques etc but my followers always request or recommend the most fascinating and important video topics. For example, currently I’m researching the transection of harajuku style and western trends by request of someone in one of my lives! It’s such a gift to have created this little community of fashion dialogue.’

Violet is effortless in her fashion, showing us the classiest renditions of popular TikTok fashion trends, like the #vroomvroomchallenge. Violet says her most popular videos are outfit compilations: ‘My audience enjoy when they get to pick a favourite from my selection of outfits’.

Ambika is a huge advocate of having fun with fashion, creating her own catwalk-style outfit videos. With an eye on sustainability, you’ll often spot her creating looks styling one item in countless different ways.

Nathan is a model and fashion designer who teaches his followers that rules in fashion are made to be broken.

If you want to find editorial fashion inspiration, QMike has you covered with looks, edits and brands that pack a style punch.

Maninder has all your fashion week outfit inspo covered, with looks for every occasion.

Rachael takes her inspiration from Korean fashion, sharing her effortlessly cool OOTDs and styling tips.

Louis is a model who takes outfit inspiration from iconic films and different eras to create show stopping looks. Louis says, ‘I love making videos with other creators, but I also like making videos when I’m out and about and I’m wearing a good outfit. I enjoy spending time producing and editing my videos so that the music, outfits and transitions work cohesively. I try not to think about it too much, I just go with whatever I’m feeling. I feel like my style is always changing and evolving.’

Having walked the catwalk himself, Callum is an expert on working a high end fashion look.