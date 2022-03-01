The modest fashion guide to Bicester Village for the Middle Eastern guest

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Over the past few years, the demand for modest fashion that is trend-led and stylish has grown, and designers have listened. On the catwalks during fashion weeks, sartorial powerhouses such as Gucci, Prada and Alexander McQueen have served us looks that appeal to women who want to reveal less and stay true to their religious beliefs, without compromising on style. There have never been so many choices, from oversized dresses to chic coats, statement tailoring to printed scarves, meaning customers can easily mix and match different items to create their own unique take on what modest dressing means to them.

Investing in high quality designer items is key to updating your modest wardrobe in a durable and modern way, and there is no better destination for this than Bicester Village, which is home to over 160 designer stores, each offering their own incredible discounts. So if you’re planning on a modest fashion shopping trip to Bicester Village, here’s everything you need to know.

Where to shop

You can shop the world’s most renowned designers and brands at the Village, including Prada, Gucci, Oscar de la Renta, Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Burberry and Christian Louboutin. There is so much choice, you might even need to make a weekend of it. After all, there is no rushing the perfect outfit. Whether you are looking for a new designer handbag, pair of heels or that special dress for your next event, you’ll be able to find everything you need within the many stores, who offer a wide range of modest clothing options, some looks as seen on the runway. And that’s without counting the beauty offering, including makeup at Benefit Cosmetics and fragrance at Jo Malone. Tom Ford, Jo Malone and Lalique also offer some amazing Oud scents.

How to shop

For the ultimate privacy and service the Personal Shopping team are on hand. For guests wishing for a more private and high end retail experience, Bicester Village’s Personal Shopping is the perfect solution, with newly opened suites. Available to book for free, it gives you access to Personal Shoppers who between them have decades of experience working in the luxury fashion industry and styling celebrities. They will work with you during your consultation to select the best fashion items tailored to your specific needs, all of which you can try on in the comfort and privacy of your own suite at The Apartment.

Other services to facilitate your shopping experience include hands free shopping, a buggy service from the train station and a dedicated contemplation room.

Where to eat

Bicester Village isn’t just a shopping destination, it’s a culinary one too, providing the ideal trip for the whole family. There are a wide choice of restaurants and cafes serving up tasty dishes to suit all tastes, as well as a variety of halal options. For Instagram-worth sweet treats the children will love, don’t miss out on La Duree, Oliphant’s bakery and Maître Choux. Meanwhile, adults will love the Halal chicken options at La Tua Pasta, which serves fresh pasta by multi-award-winning artisan Pastificio, and the cult classic Café Wolseley. Shan Shui and Berenjak also offer completely Halal menus.