Here are the fashion items we’re buying this week

Say hello to our brand new series ‘what to buy this week’ where I’ll be sharing the key fashion and beauty buys that both me and the Marie Claire Editors have been shopping, sharing and speaking about incessantly. Expect an edit of the items we really love each week from cult and up and coming designers to the high street. With a vintage gem or three from our Vintage Edit for good measure.
What to buy? Is a question I’m always asked by friends, colleagues and clients. As a celebrity stylist and fashion editor, I’m constantly searching and scanning the most coveted stores both online and in-person. So you can rest assured that I won’t miss a thing. Whether it’s a piece that’s having a moment on Instagram or, really needs to. Expect to find it here.
With seasonal staples and styles that’ll get your heart racing. There will also be a focus on mindful consumption so you can shop with safe knowledge these pieces will look just as good in a year or two’s time, from cosy coats to flouncy summer dresses and everything in between.
Now the world’s opening up more and more we’re able to fully embrace the colour, optimism and eclecticism that we’ve been craving for the past 18 months. Joyful clothing is an antidote to the comfort of casual clothing we’ve wrapped ourselves in for the past year. A vibrant return to brunches with the girls, dinner dates and even in-person meetings.
This week’s highlights include the Harris Reed Missoma collaboration which Emma Watson showcased on the red carpet at The Earthshot Awards and the Aspinal bag all the street style set have been carrying.
CASHMERE WOOL CAPE, £349 at MASSIMO DUTTI
Blended from cashmere and soft wool this midi-length cape is a dramatic alternative to your go-to coat. Take ques from the model and style with neutral layers and white boots.
RIBBED-KNIT LEATHER CHELSEA BOOTS, was £935 now £467 THE ROW at THE OUTNET
When it comes to discounts at the Olsen's cult label, The Row nowhere has better offers than The Outnet. Take over £400 off this classic Chelsea style and wear them with everything.
BOSTON BIG BUCKLE IN TEDDY, £150 at BIRKENSTOCK
Possibly the cosiest and most aesthetically pleasing shoe of the season. Wear yours at home with your pyjamas or with faux-leather trousers to brunch.
FRILL CUFF KNIT CARDIGAN, £75 at & OTHER STORIES
No longer reserved for Wednesday's and nostalgic Insta-captions. Pink is having a moment and this pretty cardigan is an easy way to add a pop into your wardrobe.
DAISY VELVET-TRIMMED SEQUIN DRESS, was £395 now £280 RIXO at THE OUTNET
It might feel a little early to be thinking of Christmas party dresses but, when there's an offer and dress this good we can't help it. Sparkle at yours in this (for less!).
WILD ROSE PYJAMAS, £280, ORCHARD MOON
There's a retro 80s feel to these rose printed pyjamas by sustainable label Orchard Moon that I just love. Made from Tencel and Lyocell from sustainably managed woodlands the fabric is as soft and smooth as silk but 100% plant based. The ultimate lounging set.
SPHERE BEADED HUGGIES, £85 at MISSOMA
Handcrafted from recycled metal elements to reduce their environmental impact, Missoma's huggies are playfully shaped for a contemporary touch.
PHILIPPA 2, £275 at MASHU
Updated just in time for the new season pre-order Mashu’s beloved Philippa 2. This new iteration from the sustainable Greek label is detailed with the brands signature wavy flap and finished with interchangeable straps so you can style yours crossbody or tucked under your shoulder.
HAMPTON BAG, £495, ASPINAL of LONDON
Aspinal's take on the seasons cult baguette silhouette is this gorgeous Hampton Bag. Ticking the box for those coveting a minimal aesthetic it lends itself effortlessly to a more maximalist 70s vibe too. It's a style you'll reach for year after year.
LOGO BASEBALL CAP, £75 GANNI at BROWNS
We all wear many hats in our personal and professional lives so why not sartorially too? This cap is perfect for wearing on days between hair washes and when it's not quite cold enough for a cashmere bobble hat.
WE THE FREE MONTAGE BOOTS, £268 at FREE PEOPLE
A true classic, these distressed leather boots are cut in a western-inspired silhouette with a pointed toe and subtle low heel. Pull yours on and pair with midi dresses and wide leg denim.
MOLLY BODYSUIT, £59 at ALL SAINTS
One of the most useful basics to have in your autumn wardrobe, a great body will works under blazers and coats. Whilst also looking just as stylish tucked into jeans or a slinky midi skirt.
LOW CLASSIC PLEATED TROUSERS, £330 at BROWNS
You'll be saying pleats and thank you to these soft wool trousers as your cost-per-wear goes into the minus. Endlessly chic they'll pair with blazers, knits and tees with ease.
KNEE-LENGTH LEATHER BOOTS, £354 at 12 STOREEZ
Glossy knee-length black boots instantly toughen up floaty midi dresses and add a fashion forward edge to your go-to denim and tailoring.
HARRIS REED MOONLIGHT DROP EARRINGS, £275 at MISSOMA
Emma Watson stepped on the red carpet at The Earthshot Awards this week in these gold-tone and pearl earrings from Harris Reed's collaboration with Missoma and now we need them.
EMBROIDERED COTTON SHIRT, £35 PERUNA at MARKS & SPENCER
Prairie blouses are a playful alternative to your go-to white tee's. This M&S style is perfect for tucking into high-rise denim and layering under a suede trench.
DESON CABLE VEST, £65 at FREE PEOPLE
Spun into a sweater vest style, Free People's Denson vest is cloaked in a cosy cable-knit that's perfect for chilly autumnal days when you need an extra layer. Pulled together by tortoiseshell buttons, it's ready to be layered with your favourite denim.
VERA ZODIAC PYJAMAS, £150 at RIXO
Inspired by Victoriana, Rixo’s Vera pyjamas are made from soft cotton and printed in a playful zodiac print with a V neckline and cute elasticated cuffs. Too pretty to be reserved exclusively for the bedroom, you’d be forgiven for wearing yours with a trench and trainers.
DIOGO COAT, £228 at FREE PEOPLE
Cut for a relaxed silhouette, the Diogo coat from Free People is perfect for layering over chunky knits and shirts alike. Finished with a faux-fur lining for extra warmth it's ideal for when the weather cools.
INITIAL THIS GOLD AND ENAMEL INITIAL NECKLACE, £60 at ROXANNE ASSOULIN
The dainty charm on Roxanne Assoulin's gold-plated necklace is detailed with a letter of your choice in glossy red enamel. A gorgeous gift, style yours solo or layer with tonal chains.
LEATHER TRENCH COAT, £2,125 at VINCE
Crafted from lightweight lambskin, Vince's supple trench has a relaxed drape that's cinched in with an exaggerated belt, slim sleeves and a subtle A-line silhouette. It's a coat you'll reach for year after year.
MAYA BRA, £24 at HUNKEMÖLLER
Update your lingerie drawer for less at Hunkemöller. When you buy two styles you get the third one free, or 50% off (style depending).
FEATHER TRIMMED PYJAMA SET, £245 at SLEEPER
Sleeper's nightwear-turned-partywear is a firm favourite of mine, wear yours during the day with boots and a cream jumper tied across your shoulder, switching it up for the night with mules and a red lip.
FLOW RUNNER SHELL TRAINERS, £550 LOEWE at MATCHESFASHION
Instantly recognisable thanks to their lyrical appliqué leather L in canary yellow Loewe's Flow Runner trainers offer a playful way to punch up your tonal tailoring. Try yours with a grey suit.
DRIVE CARDIGAN, £260 HOLZWEILER at COGGLES
Woven from a wool and mohair blend this playful Holzweiler cardigan has a textured ribbed finish and a boxy oversized fit. Layer over a white tee and pair with washed black jeans.
MINI MAYFAIR, £395 at ASPINAL of LONDON
Take ques from the Duchess of Cambridge, Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid and add Aspinal's coveted 'Mayfair' to your autumn staples. This rich evergreen shade in patent croc is endlessly versatile.
LEATHER-EFFECT TROUSERS, £35.99 at MANGO
Tap into the leather trouser trend for less with this straight-leg style from Mango. Style with chunky knits and blazers alike.
ZODIAC CONSTELLATION PENDANT NECKLACE, £125 at MISSOMA
An ideal gift for a loved one, or yourself Missoma's Zodiac pendant necklaces are handcrafted from recycled materials for a reduced impact on the environment.
TALULLA CHECKER KNITTED CARDIGAN, £95 Kitri at COGGLES
Kitri’s playful spirit runs through each collection, expect a lively assortment of prints and colours. This boxy fit cardigan works just as well worn with the matching trousers as it does with jeans, depending on how much of a statement you want to make.
WREN RUFFLED HOODED PADDED-SHELL JACKET, £638 SEA at MATCHESFASHION
The broderie-anglaise scalloped-edge ruffle trim adds a whimsical, romantic touch to a usually rather robust shell silhouette. Layer over floral midis or pair with khaki wide-leg jeans.
SLAM CHELSEA BOOT, £325 at RUSSELL AND BROMLEY
