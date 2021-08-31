Introducing the Marie Claire Vintage Edit

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Say hello to the Marie Claire Vintage Edit.

Following on from the success of The Marie Claire Edit and The Marie Claire Beauty Edit – our first-in-class luxury shopping platform curated by our Fashion Editors and influencers. Expanding to include a new resale platform for pre-loved fashion. The Marie Claire Vintage Edit in partnership with Vanish.

With sustainability at the heart of Marie Claire’s values for over thirty years. We’ve always gone the extra mile to arm our readers with the most eco-friendly alternatives, tips and tricks, actively encouraging them to start somewhere. We launched a dedicated sustainability channel last year, hosted our first-ever Sustainability Festival in March, and crowned the winners of our first Sustainability Awards in July.

Our Health & Sustainability Editor, Ally Head shared,

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of our new resale platform, the Marie Claire Vintage Edit in partnership with Vanish.” “A unique vintage shopping destination, it’s an industry first that perfectly complements Marie Claire’s age-old commitment to sustainability.” “The vintage resale platform highlights our dedication to building a better tomorrow. Ethical fashion is no longer just a trend, but an essential, which is why we’re so delighted to be offering more planet-friendly shopping solutions to our readers. Now more than ever, we need to be opting for pre-loved fashion – for both people and planet.”