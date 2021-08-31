Introducing the Marie Claire Vintage Edit

Say hello to the Marie Claire Vintage Edit.
Following on from the success of The Marie Claire Edit and The Marie Claire Beauty Edit – our first-in-class luxury shopping platform curated by our Fashion Editors and influencers. Expanding to include a new resale platform for pre-loved fashion. The Marie Claire Vintage Edit in partnership with Vanish.
With sustainability at the heart of Marie Claire’s values for over thirty years. We’ve always gone the extra mile to arm our readers with the most eco-friendly alternatives, tips and tricks, actively encouraging them to start somewhere. We launched a dedicated sustainability channel last year, hosted our first-ever Sustainability Festival in March, and crowned the winners of our first Sustainability Awards in July.
Our Health & Sustainability Editor, Ally Head shared,
“We are thrilled to announce the launch of our new resale platform, the Marie Claire Vintage Edit in partnership with Vanish.”
“A unique vintage shopping destination, it’s an industry first that perfectly complements Marie Claire’s age-old commitment to sustainability.”
“The vintage resale platform highlights our dedication to building a better tomorrow. Ethical fashion is no longer just a trend, but an essential, which is why we’re so delighted to be offering more planet-friendly shopping solutions to our readers. Now more than ever, we need to be opting for pre-loved fashion – for both people and planet.”
The introduction of the vintage channel, exclusively with Hardly Ever Worn It encourages conscious, mindful consumption.
Caroline Stent, MD of Marie Claire, shared: “Extending the Marie Claire UK shopping experience in this way feels like a natural next step. It is the perfect marriage of our core pillars of Fashion and Sustainability. Vanish are the perfect partners for us to embark on this initiative with.”
With Cigdem Kurtulus, Marketing Director UK&I, Vanish, sharing that, as “clothes are a source of joy and self-expression – when they look and feel good, we feel good. Vanish is on a mission to help clothes live for longer and to educate consumers about the impact of their behaviours and the simple changes they can adopt around buying, washing and caring for garments. We’re really excited to drive this change in partnership with Marie Claire through the new resale platform.”