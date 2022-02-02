Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

From wash bags to gin and everything in between.

In case you’re yet to be ambushed by giant displays of cards or aisles of heart-shaped chocolate boxes please note this article as your calendar reminder that Valentine’s Day is under two weeks away.

Regardless of your relationship status, it’s one of the holidays joyfully embraced by team Marie Claire as it offers a lovely opportunity to self-gift, champion your Galentines (thanks Leslie Knope) or even treat your partner to a cheeky card and some nice chocolates.

Although February 14 is traditionally a day for lovebirds, the separation and loss of the past two years have meant that more than ever, our mothers, sisters and best friends all quite frankly deserve a little something. Whether that’s a bottle of fancy gin you can enjoy in person or a cute keychain that links you together and reminds them of your love.

Whichever category your Valentines gifting plan falls into I’m sure you’ll agree that gifting is a joyous thing to do. Valentine’s Day has a way of bringing out the extra love we’ve been storing away, and in the middle of a pandemic, we can use as much of it as we can get. Take time to treat yourself, self-gifting hit a new high at Christmas as we take moments to reward ourselves for what we’ve overcome and accomplished.

So, if you’re looking for some inspiration behind what to buy 9 Marie Claire editors, writers and Marie Claire ambassadors have shared what they’re treating their loved one, or themselves to this February 14th!

Expect everything from fashion to food from Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor; Hannah Cooper, Presenter and Edit ambassador; Ally Head, Health & Sustainability Editor; Jenny Proudfoot, Features Editor; Grace Lyndsay, eCommerce Writer and more…