From wash bags to gin and everything in between.
In partnership with Love Honey
In case you’re yet to be ambushed by giant displays of cards or aisles of heart-shaped chocolate boxes please note this article as your calendar reminder that Valentine’s Day is under two weeks away.
Regardless of your relationship status, it’s one of the holidays joyfully embraced by team Marie Claire as it offers a lovely opportunity to self-gift, champion your Galentines (thanks Leslie Knope) or even treat your partner to a cheeky card and some nice chocolates.
Although February 14 is traditionally a day for lovebirds, the separation and loss of the past two years have meant that more than ever, our mothers, sisters and best friends all quite frankly deserve a little something. Whether that’s a bottle of fancy gin you can enjoy in person or a cute keychain that links you together and reminds them of your love.
Whichever category your Valentines gifting plan falls into I’m sure you’ll agree that gifting is a joyous thing to do. Valentine’s Day has a way of bringing out the extra love we’ve been storing away, and in the middle of a pandemic, we can use as much of it as we can get. Take time to treat yourself, self-gifting hit a new high at Christmas as we take moments to reward ourselves for what we’ve overcome and accomplished.
So, if you’re looking for some inspiration behind what to buy 9 Marie Claire editors, writers and Marie Claire ambassadors have shared what they’re treating their loved one, or themselves to this February 14th!
Expect everything from fashion to food from Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor; Hannah Cooper, Presenter and Edit ambassador; Ally Head, Health & Sustainability Editor; Jenny Proudfoot, Features Editor; Grace Lyndsay, eCommerce Writer and more…
MEDIK8 HYDR8 B5 SERUM 30ML, £40 at MEDIK8
"This Valentines I’m gifting my Valentine skincare … because we all know too well how harsh the cold weather can be on all our faces but mainly because I’m fed-up of him stealing mine."
Hannah Cooper
Model, presenter + Marie Claire Edit ambassador
RHUBARB & HEATHER GIN LIQUEUR, £24 at ISLE OF BARRA
"I'm gifting my mum this Valentine's day as over the lockdowns we so enjoyed a tipple together and I know that she'll love the sustainable, community message behind this gin from Bara. Especially as each bottle comes with seeds to grow your own rhubarb - so cute!"
Chippi Cope
Campaign Executive
SHARE THE LOVE CHOKER NECKLACE, £135 at
"My valentine this year is my sister and I'm getting her a gold LOVE choker from Missoma's new Share The Love collection. I tend to wear Missoma jewellery to give me confidence and strength, so this is the perfect gift for my galentine. It's cool, perfect for layering and carries a very special message.
In fact, I think I'm going to get myself one too. "
Jenny Proudfoot
Features Editor
L001 TRAINERS, £90 LACOSTE at SCHUH
"My sister's gone above and beyond helping me with my seemingly endless wedding planning (as a pandemic bride I've been stewing in my wedding for two years). So she deserves a little treat and this playful pair would be right up her street."
Sarah-Rose Harrison
Contributing Fashion Editor
PANAMA WASH BAG, £395 at SMYHSON
"
'My husband has been using one of my old wash bags for years now. It's time he had an update. I absolutely love the classic style of this Smythson leather pouch. It's a little pricey, but it'll last for years and years. Plus, it's big enough to hold all of his lotions and potions, and as the husband of a beauty editor, there are a LOT."
Katie Thomas
Senior Beauty Editor
FREYA SILK PYJAMAS, £190 at ESPA
"I plan on treating myself this Valentine's Day to a pair of these dreamy silk pyjamas from Espa's new nightwear collection. They are perfect for an evening of self-care with my bestie, and I might even treat her to a matching pair."
Grace Lyndsay
eCommerce Writer
LOTS OF LOVE GIFT BOX, £155 at GIGI & OLIVE
"I'm wishfully placing this here incase my boyfriend happens to see it... gorgeously curated this box of treats is filled with considered gifts you'll love for a long time. Think cosy cashmere socks, candles and a lovely diffuser."
Sarah-Rose Harrison
Contributing Fashion Editor
RING STICK UP CAM, £89 at AMAZON
"This V Day, I'm getting the Ring Stick Up battery-powered camera for the main man in my life... my dog, Joey. I have an unhealthy relationship with him, so with the 'return to the office' in full swing, I will be able to stalk him throughout the day thanks to the live view functionality, plus have a two-way video chat via my mobile so we can discuss dinner plans. "
Holly Rains
Editor
LOGO-APPLIQUE WOOL BEANIE, £110 at ACNE STUDIOS
"The same reason goes for this Acne Studios Beanie which I know he will love … thankfully One Size fits all… after all our vows did say 'what’s mine is yours'..."
Hannah Cooper
Model, presenter + Marie Claire Edit ambassador
REVITA LASH ADVANCED 3.5ml, £110, REVITALASH at DEBENHAMS
"I'm getting married this summer and have been very frugal with my spending ahead of it as I think about my floral budget every time I go to buy a juice. However long lashes are an essential and as I've only heard amazing things about the Advanced serum I think it's the best gift from me, to me."
Sarah-Rose Harrison
Contributing Fashion Editor
TIGER LILY BRA SET, £34.99 at LOVEHONEY
". "
Chippi Cope
Campaign Executive
Sponsored
COTE x NOVEL MART SWEATER, £45 at NOVEL MART
"I've not been on holiday since before the first lockdown. The alps have been calling me, whilst I won't be hitting the slopes in the near future. In the act of self-gifting this CÔTE X Novel Mart jumper transports me to the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes. Both comfy and chic, it's perfect for winter. If you're looking for a taste of the alps, look no further than the new seasonal Alpine Menu from Côte"
Dami Abajingin
Affiliate Account Manager
roast
"My boyfriend loves to cook and I love to eat. We’re big fans of recipes by Rukmini Iyer and so I’m planning to buy him another book from her Roasting Tin series. They’re so simple that I might even cook our Valentine’s meal myself — you just mix the ingredients into a tin and pop it in the oven. Her flavour combos are also pure genius. I definitely recommend giving the recipes a whirl, especially if you also find cooking quite stressful."
Kate Hollowood
Freelance Writer
JORDAN MIRROR HEART ORB KEYRING, £75 at VIVIENNE WESTWOOD
"My mum recently bought me this Vivienne Westwood keyring as a moving in present and I love it - it's bright and eye-catching enough to stop me from losing my keys (something of which I have done multiple times), but also sentimental - it reminds me of her every time I see it. I'll be buying my two sisters one this V Day, as a galentines gift."
Ally Head
Health & Sustainability Editor