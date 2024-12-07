Vivienne Westwood's timeless Festive Gift Collection will impress even your fussiest friend
Seasonal shopping has never been simpler—or more elegant
Few fashion houses capture experimental elegance quite like Vivienne Westwood, so it's only natural that this season's Festive Gift Collection is at the top of our wish list.
From metallic handbags adorned with the iconic orb logo to distinctive, androgynous jewellery suited to every taste, no seasonal collection expresses a refined yet bold feel as well as the British atelier's.
It's easy to get lost in cliché presents as we approach the end of December, particularly if you're shopping for the person who seems to have everything. Endlessly sought-after and never replicated, Vivienne Westwood pieces will impress even your fussiest and most stylish friend—and provide ample inspiration for your own Christmas list.
Whether you're looking for gifts for her that truly capture the recipient's vibrant personality or you're in need of a stocking stuffer that will retain its charm long after the winter is over, the Festive Gift Collection has your every need catered to.
These are the gifts we are certain that no one will be disappointed with, no matter their style identity.
Vivienne Westwood Gifts For Her
Pearls are an essential element of the Vivienne Westwood's iconography, and this necklace is an elegant choice for any jewellery lover.
The Yasmine handbag is a timelessly elegant Autumn-Winter 2024/25 piece, also available in purple and black.
This scarf features the house’s signature revisited Lochcarron of Scotland tartan and will keep the recipient beautifully cosy.
Vivienne Westwood Gifts For Him
Emulating the design of plate armour-inspired jackets, this is a distinctive yet minimalistic ring.
Spacious enough to fit a laptop, books and other everyday essentials, this is a practical and bold gift idea.
Offered in silk, this tie is reminiscent of a men's jacket from the Vivienne Westwood Autumn-Winter 1998 "Dressed to Scale" collection. A thoughtful pick for a fashion fan.
Vivienne Westwood Festive Edit
Inspired by lavish vintage furnishings, this is a festive gift suitable for elegant tastes.
Featuring the house's distinctive Frame Buckle, this is a pair of party shoes bound to impress.
This baguette-style silhouette can be worn crossbody or as a shoulder bag and comes in an elevated python print.
Vivienne Westwood Stocking Fillers
The safety pin motif is an essential part of Vivienne Westwood's iconography, evoking Vivienne’s signature punk aesthetic. Any fan of the brand will be thrilled with this pick.
Featuring the house's signature orb, this is a clean and elegant stocking stuffer option.
As an archive symbol of the house, the motif in this necklace is reminiscent of Vivienne's admiration for ancient Greek art—and will definitely stand out amongst other Christmas gifts.
Amelia is currently Acting Junior Shopping Editor at Marie Claire UK. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends and a focus on quality over quantity, she is very clued up on the best products and brands on the market. She previously worked as a senior writer for woman&home, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events.
