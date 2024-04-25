Trust us - you want to have this affordable jewellery brand on your radar

Sustainable handmade jewellery at sub-£100 prices? Yes please.

spero jewellery
(Image credit: Spero)
If you’re a fan of high-quality handmade fine jewellery at surprisingly affordable prices, allow me to introduce you to Spero.

With creativity and sustainability at its core, the brand uses 100% recycled sterling silver to create its jewellery. The ethical jewellery itself effortlessly blends both on-trend and timeless design - think Missoma, but with even more attractive prices.

Spero partners solely with independent freelancers and family-owned businesses - from its manufacturing and distribution processes to the models and photographers it works with, these partners are regularly audited to ensure they align with Spero’s values. This is a brand that truly cares about the quality of its work. 

If you’re looking to add to your silver jewellery collection, Spero has you covered - from classic and clean to more unique baroque-style pieces. And if you’re after a statement earring or necklace, look no further than the brand’s bestsellers page - which features everything from colourful enamel to unexpected design (case in point: their top selling safety pin earrings). 

Of course I’ve rounded up my favourite selections for you to browse through. Oh, and don’t forget to invest in one of the best jewellery cleaning machines to keep your precious pieces sparkling and like-new while you’re at it. Happy shopping! 

Our top Spero jewellery picks

Mother Of Pearl Necklace
Mother Of Pearl Necklace

Complete with an intricate mother of pearl pendant, this elegant necklace looks far more expensive than its under-£100 price tag.

Sterling Silver Safety Pin Earring
Safety Pin Earring

These safety pin earrings are, hands down, one of Spero's bestselling pieces. They're available in sterling silver, gold and rose gold to suit any style. At £59, I'd be tempted to snap them all up.

Chain Ring
Chain Ring

This chain ring is simply perfect for stacking. It has an open-ended design which makes it feel quite unique.

Wheat Earrings Ear Of Wheat Stud
Wheat Earrings Ear Of Wheat Stud

If you don't have multiple ear piercings, you can replicate the look with this elongated ear of wheat stud which crawls up the ear for an effortlessly chic look.

Double Marquise Adjustable Ring
Double Marquise Adjustable Ring

The double marquise shape of this ring isn't just a unique design element, but it also makes the ring easy to adjust, so you can wear it on different fingers.

Star Cluster Stud Earring
Star Cluster Stud Earring

These cubic zirconia cluster studs remind me of a much more expensive design - at only £34, they're a complete bargain. You can wear them as long drops or crawling up the ear like the leaf studs above.

Bead Chain Satellite Necklace
Bead Chain Satellite Necklace

A classic, easy-to-layer ball chain for under £30? Yes please.

Baroque Pearl Irregular Stud Earring
Baroque Pearl Irregular Stud Earring

Pair it with these irregular Baroque pearl studs that are *just* the right balance of timeless and statement-making.

Large Contour Stack Ring
Large Contour Stack Ring

Speaking of irregular shapes, I'm a huge fan of this wide silver curved-contour ring that would look equally beautiful styled on its own or as part of a stack.

Semi Singapore Bracelet
Semi Singapore Bracelet

The combination of twisted chain and flat, smooth panels gives this bracelet a truly unique feel. Best paired with a crisp shirt.

Signature Rectangular Signet Ring
Signature Rectangular Signet Ring

If you've been after a classic chunky signet ring, look no further than Spero's offering.

