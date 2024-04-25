Trust us - you want to have this affordable jewellery brand on your radar
Sustainable handmade jewellery at sub-£100 prices? Yes please.
If you’re a fan of high-quality handmade fine jewellery at surprisingly affordable prices, allow me to introduce you to Spero.
With creativity and sustainability at its core, the brand uses 100% recycled sterling silver to create its jewellery. The ethical jewellery itself effortlessly blends both on-trend and timeless design - think Missoma, but with even more attractive prices.
Spero partners solely with independent freelancers and family-owned businesses - from its manufacturing and distribution processes to the models and photographers it works with, these partners are regularly audited to ensure they align with Spero’s values. This is a brand that truly cares about the quality of its work.
If you’re looking to add to your silver jewellery collection, Spero has you covered - from classic and clean to more unique baroque-style pieces. And if you’re after a statement earring or necklace, look no further than the brand’s bestsellers page - which features everything from colourful enamel to unexpected design (case in point: their top selling safety pin earrings).
Of course I’ve rounded up my favourite selections for you to browse through. Oh, and don’t forget to invest in one of the best jewellery cleaning machines to keep your precious pieces sparkling and like-new while you’re at it. Happy shopping!
Our top Spero jewellery picks
Complete with an intricate mother of pearl pendant, this elegant necklace looks far more expensive than its under-£100 price tag.
These safety pin earrings are, hands down, one of Spero's bestselling pieces. They're available in sterling silver, gold and rose gold to suit any style. At £59, I'd be tempted to snap them all up.
This chain ring is simply perfect for stacking. It has an open-ended design which makes it feel quite unique.
If you don't have multiple ear piercings, you can replicate the look with this elongated ear of wheat stud which crawls up the ear for an effortlessly chic look.
The double marquise shape of this ring isn't just a unique design element, but it also makes the ring easy to adjust, so you can wear it on different fingers.
These cubic zirconia cluster studs remind me of a much more expensive design - at only £34, they're a complete bargain. You can wear them as long drops or crawling up the ear like the leaf studs above.
Pair it with these irregular Baroque pearl studs that are *just* the right balance of timeless and statement-making.
Speaking of irregular shapes, I'm a huge fan of this wide silver curved-contour ring that would look equally beautiful styled on its own or as part of a stack.
The combination of twisted chain and flat, smooth panels gives this bracelet a truly unique feel. Best paired with a crisp shirt.
If you've been after a classic chunky signet ring, look no further than Spero's offering.
Valeza Bakolli is Marie Claire's Junior Shopping Editor.
