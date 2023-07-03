Marie Claire UK created this content as a part of a paid partnership with Phase Eight. The contents of this article are entirely independent and solely reflect the editorial opinion of Marie Claire UK.

With RSVPs in and the invites firmly affixed on the fridge, summer wedding season is officially upon us. Whether you're set to attend some local nuptials in the English countryside or you're planning a trip abroad for an international affair, there is no denying that the season is here and with it comes a whole slew of plans to make.

There will be accommodation to book and gifts to buy and last but not least, you'll need to figure out what to wear. Luckily, there are so many brands around right now offering perfect wedding guest dress options.

From floral dresses to sleek jumpsuits, British womenswear label Phase Eight has a whole range of new summer eventwear, versatile enough to cover any events you might be attending this season.

(Image credit: Phase Eight)

For black-tie soirees, there are floor-length pleated gowns with dramatic tie detailing, while for civil ceremonies there are midi wrap dresses in sweet, pastel tones.

Of course, there's no reason to relegate these wares to just weddings, either. Whether you're attending Royal Ascot or even Wimbledon, many of these looks are versatile enough to take you to several different events throughout the summer months.

(Image credit: Phase Eight)

Gone are the days of the wear once outfit. Now, it's all about finding a look you love enough to wear time and time again. With a simple change of accessories, the looks below could easily take you to several different outings. Just add a fascinator for race days or church weddings, or a pair of sunglasses and comfortable footwear for courtside Wimbledon appeal.

Then once summer is over, place the timeless looks back safely in your wardrobe, ready to wear again next spring/summer too.

No matter what event or occasion you have on, Phase Eight has an option. Keep scrolling shop our favourite pieces from Phase Eight's summer eventwear range.