Meet the new style staples, NET-A-PORTER’S edit that’ll see you stylishly into the new season

Marie Claire UK created this content as part of a paid partnership with NET–A-PORTER. The contents of this article are entirely independent and solely reflect the editorial opinion of Marie Claire UK.

As summer draws to a close and the nights begin to grow darker, you’re most likely thinking about packing away your Summer wardrobe and adding some more Autumnal pieces into your outfit rotation. Alongside the big switchover, the change of the seasons is also the perfect time to refresh your wardrobe. To say goodbye to the things you no longer love, in order to make way for pieces that make you feel excited to get dressed each morning.

Thankfully, NET-A-PORTER'S latest edit, The New Style Staples, is here to take the hard work out of searching for the chicest items, as they’ve curated a selection of understated yet high impact pieces that will see you into Autumn Winter and beyond.

Combining classic items, like smart wool-blend suiting from Max Mara and Khaite’s eternally chic wool-blend black maxi coat, as well as trend-led pieces, like Loewe’s anagram tank top, the edit has something to suit all styles.

Plus, as each staple was selected to make a statement in your wardrobe, you can find pieces that are sure to stand out from the crowd. From Burberry’s re-imagined cape sleeve trench coat to Valentino Garavani’s Rockstud leather and satin ballet flats, these pieces will elevate your wardrobe to the next level.

Alongside on-trend clothing, the edit also includes accessories, bags, jewellery and shoes, meaning you can treat yourself from top-to-toe with ease. We'll be adding Bottega Veneta's sardine leather shoulder bag to our basket ASAP as with celebrities, including Haley Beiber, already rocking it, it's sure to be a winner for the season ahead.

Ready to get shopping? Keep scrolling for our edit of the best pieces to buy now, but move quick as we predict they won't be around for long.