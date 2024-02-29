Missoma is offering 20% off nearly everything this weekend—and we have an early access code for you

Marie Claire UK created this content as part of a paid partnership with Missoma. The contents of this article are entirely independent and solely reflect the editorial opinion of Marie Claire UK.

The Missoma Feel Good Weekend is here early, where fans of the brand can take 20% off almost everything with the code TREAT20. Yes, you heard that right.

The sale doesn’t start until Friday 1st March, but Missoma’s email subscribers will get an exclusive 24-hour early access to the promo from today, 29th February, meaning you can get your hands on discounted bestsellers earlier than everyone else. Bonus.

Missoma has gained a cult following, counting Hailey Bieber, Maya Jama and The Princess of Wales as fans, and it’s no mystery as to why. The brand manages to strike the perfect balance between timeless and on-trend jewellery - from classic chunky gold pieces to elaborate (yet still very wearable) pearl designs.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Take the brand’s highly sought-after collaborations for example: the Lucy Williams range - which heroes gold hoops and chic pendant necklaces - is so popular that it has become a core collection. It’s no wonder that the brand is beloved by royals, celebrities and fashion editors alike.

I wear my chunky Entwine hoops at least once a week and have my eye on the new bi-metal style (which features recycled gold and silver - a sustainable win) now it’s reduced by 20%.

In case it’s not already clear, the love affair between Missoma and myself has been years in the making, and it’s one that I have no intention of quitting anytime soon. So whenever I see that the brand has a discount code on offer, you can be sure I will utilise it. So I’ve taken the liberty of rounding up the best Missoma pieces that just so happen to be included in the 20%-off sale.

The Missoma Feel Good Weekend sale is on from Friday 1st until Tuesday 5th March, and you can get early access by using the code TREAT20and signing up to the Missoma newsletter. Couldn’t be simpler, right?

Take advantage of the early-access discount and shop our top picks below:

Our top picks from the Missoma Feel Good Weekend sale: