Missoma is offering 20% off nearly everything this weekend—and we have an early access code for you

hailey bieber wearing gold hoop earrings included in the missoma feel good weekend sale
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Valeza Bakolli
Valeza Bakolli
published

The Missoma Feel Good Weekend is here early, where fans of the brand can take 20% off almost everything with the code TREAT20. Yes, you heard that right.

The sale doesn’t start until Friday 1st March, but Missoma’s email subscribers will get an exclusive 24-hour early access to the promo from today, 29th February, meaning you can get your hands on discounted bestsellers earlier than everyone else. Bonus. 

Missoma has gained a cult following, counting Hailey Bieber, Maya Jama and The Princess of Wales as fans, and it’s no mystery as to why. The brand manages to strike the perfect balance between timeless and on-trend jewellery - from classic chunky gold pieces to elaborate (yet still very wearable) pearl designs.

the princess of wales wearing her favourite missoma earrings

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Take the brand’s highly sought-after collaborations for example: the Lucy Williams range - which heroes gold hoops and chic pendant necklaces - is so popular that it has become a core collection. It’s no wonder that the brand is beloved by royals, celebrities and fashion editors alike. 

I wear my chunky Entwine hoops at least once a week and have my eye on the new bi-metal style (which features recycled gold and silver - a sustainable win) now it’s reduced by 20%.

In case it’s not already clear, the love affair between Missoma and myself has been years in the making, and it’s one that I have no intention of quitting anytime soon. So whenever I see that the brand has a discount code on offer, you can be sure I will utilise it. So I’ve taken the liberty of rounding up the best Missoma pieces that just so happen to be included in the 20%-off sale.

The Missoma Feel Good Weekend sale is on from Friday 1st until Tuesday 5th March, and you can get early access by using the code TREAT20and signing up to the Missoma newsletter. Couldn’t be simpler, right?

Take advantage of the early-access discount and shop our top picks below:

Our top picks from the Missoma Feel Good Weekend sale:

Lucy Williams Medium Chunky Ridge Hoop Earrings
Lucy Williams Medium Chunky Ridge Hoop Earrings

Engravable Heart Ridge Locket Pendant Necklace
Engravable Heart Ridge Locket Pendant Necklace

Lucy Williams Chunky Entwine Hoop Earrings
Lucy Williams Chunky Entwine Hoop Earrings

Lucy Williams Chunky Entwine Mini Mixed Metal Hoop Earrings
Lucy Williams Chunky Entwine Mini Mixed Metal Hoop Earrings

Dome Medium Hoop Earrings
Dome Medium Hoop Earrings

Lucy Williams Square Malachite Necklace
Lucy Williams Square Malachite Necklace

Harris Reed In Good Hands Pearl Bracelet
Harris Reed In Good Hands Pearl Bracelet

Lucy Williams Roman Coin Pendant Necklace
Lucy Williams Roman Coin Pendant Necklace

Zenyu Chandelier Hoop Earrings
Zenyu Chandelier Hoop Earrings

Axiom Chain Necklace
Axiom Chain Necklace

Valeza Bakolli
Valeza Bakolli
Junior Shopping Editor

Valeza Bakolli is Marie Claire’s Junior Shopping Editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed, where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to being first on the scene to feature the latest fashion and beauty drops. She’s made it her mission to encourage people to shop mindfully and with purpose. That’s why she dedicates hours of her time every day to finding the best products online so you don’t have to - from small and sustainable businesses wherever possible, of course. 

