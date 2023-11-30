Not sure where to begin when it comes to Christmas shopping? This brand is about to be your one-stop shop

Marie Claire UK created this content as part of a paid partnership with M&S. The contents of this article are entirely independent and solely reflect the editorial opinion of Marie Claire UK.

Is it me or did Christmas seem to come out of nowhere this year? One minute we were basking in the October heatwave and planning halloween costumes, then suddenly the supermarket shelves were crammed with tins of Quality Street and Christmas lights were twinkling on every high street.

Now, before you think I’m complaining, I’ll start by saying I love Christmas (not least because I'm counting down the days until I can break open my beauty advent calendar) but, I'd be lying if I didn't admit the fast approaching big day also left me in a slight panic. You see, with Christmas comes Christmas gifting and, more worryingly, the mammoth job of Christmas shopping.

(Image credit: M&S)

So, this year, to avoid the stress, I’ve made it my mission to get as much of my Christmas shopping as possible done in one fell swoop. The aim being to not only save more time for the important stuff, like snacking on mince pies in front on the television, but also to avoid the over shopping that always seems to occur when I blindly hit the high street unprepared.

Thankfully, there’s one place that allows me to do just that, cutting down on store hopping by having the best festive pieces for everyone on my shopping list in one place. I’m talking about the high street hero, M&S. Whether you’re looking for gifts for families, friends or even the kids, they have a whole host of amazing buys on offer sure to have everyone grinning from ear to ear on Christmas Day.

(Image credit: M&S)

For the foodie in your life, their treat-filled hampers come in every form, from charcuterie boards to tea and cakes, while the fashion lover will be impressed with their chic Christmas pyjamas and accessories, sure to keep them cosy when the temperatures drop. For BeautyTok obsessed adults and teens, their stocking fillers include cult brands like Benefit and Nails Inc, while toys from LOL and Marvel are sure to keep kids entertained all Christmas day long. They even have a whole host of gifts for under £20, ideal if you’re in need of a secret santa present for your work bestie.

And, even if you're not thinking of shopping just yet, don't forget about M&S when it comes to getting your home festive ready too. Their Christmas decoration shop features some of the most fun and unique pieces I've seen to date, like candy cane baubles, cute sausage dog printed crackers and even a mini Percy pig tree decoration for the true M&S fan.

Ready to get shopping? Head online or in-store to take a look at their Christmas shop for yourself. Then when all the “hard work” is done why not pop a few extra treats for yourself in your basket too. I know I will be.