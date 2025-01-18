The new Levi’s® outerwear collection proves there's so much more to the brand than just jeans—I'll take one of everything
It's official, Levi’s® has one of the most versatile outerwear offerings for the season
There are some items that no winter wardrobe should ever be without: a cosy cashmere jumper, a tailored wool coat, and most important of all, staple denim. But it's one thing investing in the best jeans to see you through the season, and it's another thing entirely styling them in the right way.
After investing in my first pair of Levi’s® jeans over a decade ago, it has been the one denim brand I have continually turned to. Timeless silhouettes like the 501s defy trend cycles with their universal cut, and whilst they need minimal lifting to look their best, there's nothing worse than obscuring a beautiful silhouette with the wrong outerwear.
If you're not already familiar, there's far more to the Levi’s® brand than quality denim—namely, tailored outerwear and contemporary bomber jackets that will pad out your capsule wardrobe with ease, and complement all manners of denim washes.
As a Shopping Editor, I would say I'm pretty au fait with the latest high street coat offerings, so you can trust me when I say that the Levi’s® winter collection isn't one to be overlooked. Outerwear can make or break an entire ensemble, so having a curated collection that will never let me down is a non-negotiable.
Each of these pieces won't only keep out the January chill, but also tie your most worn denim looks together effortlessly. These are the new-in items that immediately caught my eye that I think are deserving of a place in any type of wardrobe, as well as my favourite denim silhouettes that I have worn for years on repeat (without the quality diminishing even a fraction).
Levi's Winter Collection
Top Levi's Denim Picks
Amelia is currently Acting Junior Shopping Editor at Marie Claire UK. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends and a focus on quality over quantity, she is very clued up on the best products and brands on the market. She previously worked as a senior writer for woman&home, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events.
