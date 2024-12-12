I’m a master procrastinator- these are my ultimate fail-safe presents that guarantee speedy delivery and satisfaction

Marie Claire UK created this content as part of a paid partnership with Etsy. The contents of this article are entirely independent and solely reflect the editorial opinion of Marie Claire UK.

As a self proclaimed procrastinator, there are few times I can say that I did not scramble to source incredible Christmas presents fast. As I’m sure plenty of us can relate, the Christmas rush creeps up on us and without even realising it, Christmas day is here.

Which is why, I’m taking a realistic stand as a shopping expert and delivering my top choice of last-minute presents that are not only delivered in a quick manner, but are also from independent retailers and designers, who are true masters of their craft.

Investing in personalised, handmade and ethically sourced gifts is a great way to gift this holiday season; and with Etsy, this has never been easier. Known to be a reliable online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers through multiple categories, it features plenty of newly crafted and second hand pieces, no matter the occasion or recipient.

Keeping in line with this season’s biggest trends, Etsy has released their latest gifting holiday guide . A curated document that analyses its biggest gifting trends across their searches and successful products. From modern heirlooms rising +181%, to chrome homeware topping the list with a rise of +3,756%. It’s no surprise the online marketplace is at the forefront of quick yet high-quality presents that have saved me more than once, and I guarantee your experience will be the same.

If you don't have time to scroll, I have scoured the site for their chicest options that not only offer quick delivery options (just one to three days) but are bound to make any loved one incredibly happy this Christmas. You’re welcome.

Shop our picks

Wave Chrome Vase Modern Home Decor £44.23 at Etsy This futuristic chrome vase is the chicest vase I’ve ever seen, I simply can’t believe it’s under £50.

Band Ring With Pearl £18.18 at Etsy A simple yet elegant ring that is adjustable for any size.

Personalised Embroidered Leather Wash Bag £26.99 at Etsy A great genderless gift, these embroidered toiletry bags are made of vegan leather in brown or black.

Colorful Statement Necklace £49.14 at Etsy These necklaces are made from various gemstones and pearl beads for a personalised yet intricate handmade touch.

Printed Beaded Bag, Cow Print Handbag £120.61 at Etsy Move over leopard print, 2025 will be all about cow print, and this beaded bag is a great way to treat someone who is an animal print fan.

Set of Two French Art Deco Fashion Illustration £14.53 at Etsy A vintage 1920s art deco painting is the perfect chic present for any fashion lover.

Leather Cable Organiser, Personalised Cable Tidy £6 at Etsy We all know that special someone who carries various different cables and struggles to find them at all times, this thoughtful gift is a great way to help them keep their cables organised in a personalised, stylish way.

Bohemian Linen Robe Set £86.49 at Etsy A self care hamper is such a dreamy present. Featuring a raw linen robe, loofah sponge, and a personalised soap. This is strictly at the top of my wish list.

Reusable Gift Wrap, Linen Furoshiki £10.80 at Etsy Every time I received a present in reusable gift wrap linen, I instantly lit up as they’re easy to unwrap and even more effortless to reuse.

Personalised Leather Coin Purse £30 at Etsy This coin purse is a versatile piece that works great for storing extra coins or small essentials like lip balm, rings, or keys.

Personalised Bookmark £14.74 at Etsy For the book enthusiast, this custom bookmark is a great way to incorporate one of their loved ones, whether a human or a pet.