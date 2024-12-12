I’m a master procrastinator- these are my ultimate fail-safe presents that guarantee speedy delivery and satisfaction
High-quality, handmade, and expedited
As a self proclaimed procrastinator, there are few times I can say that I did not scramble to source incredible Christmas presents fast. As I’m sure plenty of us can relate, the Christmas rush creeps up on us and without even realising it, Christmas day is here.
Which is why, I’m taking a realistic stand as a shopping expert and delivering my top choice of last-minute presents that are not only delivered in a quick manner, but are also from independent retailers and designers, who are true masters of their craft.
Investing in personalised, handmade and ethically sourced gifts is a great way to gift this holiday season; and with Etsy, this has never been easier. Known to be a reliable online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers through multiple categories, it features plenty of newly crafted and second hand pieces, no matter the occasion or recipient.
Keeping in line with this season’s biggest trends, Etsy has released their latest gifting holiday guide. A curated document that analyses its biggest gifting trends across their searches and successful products. From modern heirlooms rising +181%, to chrome homeware topping the list with a rise of +3,756%. It’s no surprise the online marketplace is at the forefront of quick yet high-quality presents that have saved me more than once, and I guarantee your experience will be the same.
If you don't have time to scroll, I have scoured the site for their chicest options that not only offer quick delivery options (just one to three days) but are bound to make any loved one incredibly happy this Christmas. You’re welcome.
Shop our picks
This futuristic chrome vase is the chicest vase I’ve ever seen, I simply can’t believe it’s under £50.
A great genderless gift, these embroidered toiletry bags are made of vegan leather in brown or black.
These necklaces are made from various gemstones and pearl beads for a personalised yet intricate handmade touch.
Move over leopard print, 2025 will be all about cow print, and this beaded bag is a great way to treat someone who is an animal print fan.
A vintage 1920s art deco painting is the perfect chic present for any fashion lover.
We all know that special someone who carries various different cables and struggles to find them at all times, this thoughtful gift is a great way to help them keep their cables organised in a personalised, stylish way.
A self care hamper is such a dreamy present. Featuring a raw linen robe, loofah sponge, and a personalised soap. This is strictly at the top of my wish list.
Every time I received a present in reusable gift wrap linen, I instantly lit up as they’re easy to unwrap and even more effortless to reuse.
This coin purse is a versatile piece that works great for storing extra coins or small essentials like lip balm, rings, or keys.
For the book enthusiast, this custom bookmark is a great way to incorporate one of their loved ones, whether a human or a pet.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK.
Sofia Piza is a Fashion Writer with experience working across runway trends, shopping picks, creative production, and celebrity fashion news. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia decided to settle in London after spending four years at the London College of Fashion, studying Fashion Journalism. When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will most certainly find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets people watching - the possibilities are endless.
-
Everything you need to know about the new PEUGEOT E-5008
This new offering from PEUGEOT is the zero-emissions version of the Peugeot 5008
By Lauren Hughes
-
I've spoken to top PTs - 5 intermediate resistance band workouts that'll level up your full-body sessions
The not-so-secret secret to getting stronger at home.
By Rebecca Shepherd
-
I just got the cool-girl iteration of curtain bangs cut in—here's why I think you should too
It's the 'it' fringe of the moment, and I've got the ultimate inspiration
By Rebecca Fearn