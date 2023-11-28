Be the star gift giver this Christmas with a personalised piece of jewellery to make loved ones smile
If your list of loved ones is long and you’re stumped for ideas, there’s one gift that always keeps on giving – and that’s the perfect piece of jewellery.
Pandora’s stunning collection of hand-finished jewellery gifts packs a stylish punch with bracelets, necklaces and earrings in fabulous finishes. And whether you’re almost through your shopping or a last-minute panic buyer, it’ll be double kudos with a piece of jewellery that’s properly personal. Which is why Pandora’s engraving collection is the answer to (at least one of) your problems this Christmas. Inside joke with a favourite friend? Recall that memory just for them. Baby’s first steps? There’s a symbol just for that. From dates and initials to inside jokes, nothing is off-limits when it comes to personalising your jewellery.
For all the joy the festive season brings, Christmas gift giving can definitely be guilty of causing us a bit of stress, followed by some post-purchase anguish. Thankfully, jewellery is one of those gifts that always seems a bit more assured. Choose from Sparkling Tennis Bracelets to Wishbone Heart Rings, all at a great price (from £35) that will leave you a bit of spare cash for mid-shopping mulled wine. Or add in some personal engraving for an extra-thoughtful touch. Either way, we reckon you’ll be on to a win/win.
Ready to be inspired? Here’s a few of our favourite pieces from Pandora below:
Understated chic at its very best. This won’t look out of place at a pub lunch, sporting a denim shirt or at Christmas eve cocktails alongside a dressy top. A great piece for those who like a bit of subtlety with sparkle.
Have a friend who errs a little more on the glamorous side? These sterling silver stud earrings feature a striking pear-shaped stone raised slightly above a delicate pavé halo. One for the Christmas angels.
Looking to mark a special moment in someone’s life? We’ve got the piece for you. Hand-finished in sterling silver, this meaningful love charm features a line of hearts on its side and can be styled on any Pandora Moments bracelet or charm holder. It’s a keeper.
This is fab for a bit of delicate glamour and stacking. Stacking’s one of our favourite things and is a great way to wear lots of your jewellery that may otherwise just sit forlornly in your drawer. This beauty is sterling silver and set with a row of clear cubic zirconia - perfect for everyday sparkle.
Infinity and beyond...this is less Buzz Lightyear and more eternal connection. Understated, chic and beautiful, you’ll be in the good books as the ever thoughtful and stylish Christmas giver.
Elevate an everyday look with these stunners. An essential for every earring collection, these sparkling hoops will brighten any day (and complexion). Like the Sparkling Band Ring, stack these for a cool, contemporary look.
Visit Pandora in store or online for a Christmas gift with sparkle or opt for one of its engraving collection for that personalised touch.
A journalist and editor since the ‘90s, Lou has written for The Guardian, Total Film, Glamour, Sky and Vogue. She’s also collaborated with huge brands like ASOS, Barclays, House of Fraser and Tesco.
