Weddings are officially back on, and ASOS customers know it. In fact, searches for ‘bridal’ looks and ‘ASOS wedding dresses’ have gone up by a massive 277% in the past couple of months, and since March, around 800 bridal dresses have sold every day.

While wedding guest dresses and bridesmaids dresses are super popular, there’s one category in particular that brides can’t get enough of: lace wedding dresses.

It’s easy to see why, lace has been a classic bridal fabrics since forever, but ASOS has applied it to a plethora of styles that range from timeless to modern, so there’s a style to suit everyone.

There are long-sleeved A-line styles that Kate Middleton would approve of, as well as bell-sleeve boho designs not unlike Carrie Symonds’ festival-inspired look.

Modern brides will love the halterneck maxi dresses as well as the cape column ones, and maximalist brides will fall in love with the full tulle skirts and embroidered bodices.

Either way, the ASOS wedding shop is your one-stop shop for all your bridal needs. Shop the most popular ASOS wedding dresses, including these four lace wedding dresses above.