Andrea's It List: 6 perfect gifts for 'impossible to buy for' family
My current Christmas wishlist.
I've been told I'm 'impossible to buy for' by family and friends who usually opt for a voucher at my favourite Cowshed spa instead. This hasn't been so bad. I've spent the past few years indulging in fabulous massages and facials to get me through those dark weekends in January and February.
But in the spirit of smoothing the shopping experience of anyone anticipating anxious days in December traipsing around stores for a similarly picky person in their life, I thought I'd round up my current wish list. These are guaranteed to make even the choosiest person smile. And if you're reading this and know me, take this little list as a gentle hint.
SHOP MY TOP PICKS
I live in my cashmere knits between October and April making them the most hard working pieces in my winter wardrobe. I love COS cashmere scarves and sweaters which are super soft, hold their shape over time and always come in great colors like this pillar box red which I can't resist this time of year.
I’m always happy to unwrap a good lipstick in my favourite red on Christmas Day. I love the comfortable satin finish on this one which feels really nourishing on and leaves my lips soft and smooth. Choose from 27 couture shades. The best bit is that it's refillable too.
I'm a long-standing fan of celebrity jeweler Alexis Bittar whose unique designs are bold statement pieces that also feel delicate and feminine (he's also highly entertaining on social media btw). This gold crystal necklace which I already own and was recently spotted by Tyla at the Met Gala, adds an elevated touch to my favorite black dress so I'm putting the elegant matching earrings on my wish list this year.
Looking for a gift she'll love now and wear forever? Inspired by the classic Jackie line, the Gucci black Jackie Notte mini patent leather crossbody bag is a beautiful piece that will complement everything in her wardrobe.
There's something about wearing white in winter which feels luxurious. This reversible cashmere wool blend scarf by Loewe is versatile is versatile enough to wear with any outfit.
I love these stylish Christian Louboutin 'Condora' boots which feature the brand's distinctive curved heel and iconic red soles. A beautiful gift she can style down with jeans or up with her favorite midi dress.
HIGHLIGHT OF THE WEEK
In need for a bit more inspiration? Over on Marie Claire's our editors have curated the ultimate gift guide to help you find the perfect present. No matter their style or your budget, our expert edit includes cult fashion buys, editor-approved beauty products, the most stylish gifts for him and our top wellness must-haves. We've also rounded up the most luxurious fashion and beauty items money can buy for the most discerning person you know which includes the beautiful chain embellished Loewe Squeeze shoulder bag for the fashion obsessive in your life.
